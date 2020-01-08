Nuggets vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks (23-13) host the Denver Nuggets (25-11) Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Preview

The Mavs are coming off a 118-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls, but they have lost three of their last five, so they’d like to string some wins together. Luka Doncic recorded is 11th triple-double of the season against the Bulls, scoring 38 points while also tallying 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Doncic doesn’t seem concerned about stats, however, other than winning. “For me, all that matters is we got to win,” Doncic said after beating the Bulls. “We needed that win … My team is helping a lot. We just played tough from the start to the end and that’s how it’s got to be.”

Dallas will be going up against a solid Nuggets team that has cooled off a bit in recent weeks. Denver is coming off a 123-115 win over Atlanta, and they have won four of their last seven. The Nuggets are led by center Nikola Jokic, who leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points a game. Jokic is also the team’s leading rebounder, snagging 9.8 boards a game, and he leads the Nuggets in assists as well, with 6.4 per game. He could create some matchup problems for the Mavs, although Doncic will likely do the same.

Jokic is one of five Nuggets players averaging in double figures, including guard Will Barton (14.8 points a game) and guard Jamal Murray (17.8 points per game).

Doncic is also leading his team in most major offensive categories, including points per game (29.7) rebounds (9.7) and assists (8.9). He leads a Dallas offense that is tops in the NBA in three-pointers made with 547. Both teams are very close when it comes to field goal percentage, with the Mavericks hitting 46% of their shots and the Nuggets making 46.2% of theirs.

The Mavs are averaging 116.7 points a game, while the Nuggets are scoring 109.2 points per contest. These two teams last met in October, when Dallas won a squeaker, 109-106.