OSU vs Indiana Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

It’ll be a Big Ten showdown in Bloomington Saturday when the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3).

Ohio State vs Indiana Preview

The Buckeyes are in the midst of a three-game losing skid, and head coach Chris Holtmann said this week that the only way for his team to snap it is to essentially play themselves out of it. “There’s no question that when you go through a stretch like this with young people that they’re feeling it. They are. I’m sure it’s affecting them,” Holtmann said. “The reality is that there’s no way to get the feeling better than by playing good basketball.”

The Hoosiers may be the perfect team to rebound against, as Indiana is on a bit of a slide themselves. The Hoosiers have lost two of their last three games, although they won their most recent contest, 66-62, against Northwestern. Indiana is led by freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, who leads the team in scoring with 15.2 points a game. Jackson-Davis also leads the team in rebounds, hauling in 8.3 per contest, and he is one of four Hoosiers averaging in double figures.

Ohio State started the season 9-0, and they have gone 2-4 in their games since. They were the No. 1 team in the country in early December, but that all changed after their loss to Minnesota on December 15. The Buckeyes haven’t won since December 21, and their three losses have come to the Wisconsin Badgers and two ranked teams: West Virginia and Maryland.

The Buckeyes are led by forward Kaleb Wesson, who is averaging 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. Wesson leads the team in scoring and rebounds, and he is one of three Ohio State players averaging in double figures. Duane Washington Jr. is averaging 11.4 points a game, and guard D.J. Carton is chipping in 10 points a contest.

Much could come down to long-range shooting and ball control in this one. The Hoosiers had 16 turnovers in their win against Northwestern, and they also shot 3-14 from downtown. If they want to hand the Buckeyes their fourth-straight loss, they can’t repeat those same errors again.

Indiana leads the all-time series between these two teams, 74-56.