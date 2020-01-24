Ohio State vs Iowa Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten action on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The match is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Iowa on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Ohio State vs Iowa Preview

The Hawkeyes are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten, most recently besting the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers 26-6 at home.

Spencer Lee, InterMat’s top-ranked 125-pounder, dominated Edwin Thomsen 18-0 in the opening bout to improve to 9-0 on the season. The defending national champion recorded a takedown midway through the first, then tallied a quartet of 4-point near falls before the end of the period.

Lee’s now ended five bouts before the second period this year.

“People joke about [not wrestling into the second period],” the junior said, according to The Daily Iowan. “I don’t care. It’s just all about scoring points no matter how much time is up on the clock.

“I don’t care how much time is left. I’m the kind of guy if there’s ten seconds on the clock I’ve got time to turn that guy. Three seconds on the clock, I’ve got time to turn that guy. I’ve got time to takedown. I’ve got time to escape. [It’s] just about scoring points the whole match as hard as you can, as fast as you can. Score hard, score fast, score a lot, that’s kind of what we say.”

Iowa freshman Abe Assad, a 184-pounder who had his redshirt status lifted last month, notched his first victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He bested Taylor Venz 6-4, then jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 in InterMat’s rankings. Venz fell from No. 5 to No. 8.

Assad surrendered a takedown in the first period, entering the second trailing 2-1. He then scored a takedown in each of the next two periods.

“It’s indescribable,” Assad said, per The Daily Iowan. “I can’t really put it into words exactly. My favorite moment from the whole match was at the end of the second period when I got that takedown. He just stuck to the mat and didn’t move. I just heard the crowd and it was awesome. There’s nothing better than that. That’s what you put all those hours in for is moments just like that.”

The Buckeyes pounded the Illinois Fighting Illini 28-6 at home on Sunday to improve to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big Ten action. Ohio State dropped the first two bouts, then won the remaining eight.

Buckeyes redshirt freshman Rocky Jordan, an unranked 184-pounder, upset Zac Braunagel, who’s since fallen from No. 11 to No. 14 in InterMat’s rankings.

“I keep believing in what the coaches are telling me; keep making adjustments,” Jordan said, according to The Lantern. “It showed a little bit.”