Ohio State vs Maryland Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten) will head to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins (12-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten) at the Xfinity Center Tuesday.

Ohio State vs Maryland Preview

The Buckeyes fell to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after their surprise 61-57 loss to Wisconsin on January 3, while the Terps moved up to the 12th spot after a dominant conference win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes began the season 9-0, but they have stumbled lately, losing their last two games. First, they fell to No. 17 West Virginia, 67-59, and they followed that up with the January 3 loss at home to the Badgers. With the Buckeyes also losing to Minnesota back in mid-December, Ohio State have gotten off to a slow start in conference play, and they’ll look to bounce back on the road against a tough Maryland team.

Ohio State is led by junior forward Kaleb Wesson, who leads the team in both points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (9.3 a game). Wesson is one of two Buckeyes averaging in double figures, and he is coming off a 22-point game against the Badgers. Guard Duane Washington Jr. is second on the team in scoring, chipping in 11.8 points a game.

As for the Terrapins, their trajectory this season has been similar to Ohio State’s. Maryland started the season off 10-0 before losing back-to-back games to Penn State and Seton Hall. They are coming off two consecutive wins, most recently an impressive 75-59 win at home against Indiana.

The Terps are averaging 75.4 points a game, which is eighth in the Big Ten, just behind the Buckeyes, who are scoring 76.1 points a contest. The Terrapins are led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who is tops on the team in scoring (16.4 points a game), while also leading the team in assists (4.3 per game). Cowan has had help from forward Jalen Smith, who is averaging close to a double-double, scoring 11.8 points a game while hauling in 9.9 rebounds, and guard Aaron Wiggins, who is netting 11.2 points a game.

One of the key factors in this game may be the gap between these two teams defensively. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 58.4 a game. The Terrapins are fifth in the conference, giving up 61. 8 points per contest. Ohio State also has a much larger scoring margin than Maryland. The Buckeyes are winning games by an average of +17.8 points, whereas the Terps are winning by a +13.6 margin.

The Buckeyes went 0-2 against Maryland last season.