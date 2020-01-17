OSU vs Wisconsin Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team will host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday.

The dual is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Wisconsin on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Wisconsin on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Wisconsin on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Wisconsin on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Buckeyes bested the No. 22 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 22-13 a week ago in their first Big Ten test of the season, improving to 5-1 overall.

Despite the resounding victory, Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan saw plenty of room for improvement.

“There were some critical moments when [the team] was completely unfocused. Unfocused wrestling,” Ryan said, according to The Lantern. “Everybody knows that at a really high level, unfocused wrestling is going to get [the team] in trouble.”

Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, the nation’s top wrestler at 197 pounds, according to InterMat, crushed No. 18 Jordan Pagano 20-9, though Moore surrendered a late takedown to his fellow redshirt senior.

“I wish I didn’t give up that last takedown,” Moore said, per The Lantern. “But it’s nothing really to me. It’d be nice to — even though I’m pretty tired from shooting all match — fend off that takedown.”

The Buckeyes’ other No. 1, 141-pound senior Luke Pletcher, opened the dual with a resounding 12-4 win over Rutgers freshman JoJo Aragona.

He’ll meet No. 7 Tristan Moran, a redshirt senior, on Friday.

“Luke has to keep doing ‘Luke-y’ things,” Ryan said this week, per The Lantern. “Luke has to be aggressive, attack and score. He had a great week of training; he’s ready to go, but Moran is a worthy opponent.”

A week ago, Moran enjoyed arguably the best weekend of any Division I wrestler, edging No. 3 Mitch McKee of the Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-6 on Friday, then besting No. 9 Chad Red of the Nebraska Cornhuskers 9-4 on Sunday.

“I love big time matches,” Moran said, according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

He added: “The higher the rank, the better they are, just go out there and have fun. I don’t think there is anybody in the 141 lb weight class that can beat me.”

The Badgers fell to the Gophers 20-14 on the road. Two days later, they rebounded with a 25-18 home victory over Nebraska, improving to 8-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten action.

“It was an outstanding team win, very, very happy with our guys,” Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono said in his press conference following the win. “Not just for the win, but we had a lot of upset guys Friday night, after Minneapolis, after Minnesota, we took that loss. So very, very happy with the way they responded. They took the message to heart and they went out there and they wrestled hard. They did what they had to do and they scored a lot of bonus points, and that’s something we’ve been emphasizing tonight. But up and down the lineup, very, very proud of how they responded.”

READ NEXT: How to Buy UFC 246: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal