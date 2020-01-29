How to Watch Oklahoma vs Kansas State Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Kansas State Wildcats basketball team will host the Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 play on Wednesday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Preview

The Sooners had dropped three of four before they bested the Mississippi Bulldogs 63-62 at home on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, improving to 13-6 on the season. They’re 3-3 in conference play.

Oklahoma forward Brady Manek scored a game-high 18 points to go with 6 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Bulldogs guard Robert Woodard II led his side with 15 points. He missed a potential game-winner, a pull-up jumper from the top of the circle, with about three seconds remaining.

“Anytime you’re in that position, you want to avoid the fast layup, or obviously a three,” Sooners head coach Lon Kruger said, according to The Associated Press. “A lot of games are won or lost at that point, and I thought the stop of the ball going downhill was critical.”

Neither team shot well: the Sooners went 24-of-62 (38.7%) from the field and 7-of-23 (30.4%) from deep, but they committed just 7 turnovers; Mississippi State shot 23-of-60 (38.3%) from the field and 5-of-15 (33.3%) from distance, turning it over 11 times.

“It was a huge game for both teams, and I think we played like it,” Kruger said, per AP. “Every game is going to be like that. Mississippi State is going to win a lot of ball games this year, and that will help us when the seeds come out.”

The Wildcats dropped their Big 12/SEC Challenge tilt on Saturday, falling 77-74 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road in the team’s first game since they participated in a brawl late in a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. That skirmish resulted in the suspensions of Kansas State reserve forwards James Love and Antonio Gordon and Jayhawks big men Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack.

Kansas State crushed the Crimson Tide on the offensive glass 22-3 but shot just 26-of-74 (35.1%) from the field and 10-of-29 (34.5%) from outside.

“We played hard,” Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said on his postgame radio show, according to 247Sports. “Not that we haven’t played hard all year, but we played with a good determination right from the get-go.”

Cartier Diarra came off the bench to lead Kansas State with 17 points, albeit on 6-of-19 shooting. The guard added 4 assists and a pair of steals.

The Wildcats are 1-5 in Big 12 play.

“All we can do is get ready for Oklahoma,” Weber said, per 247Sports. “It’s a game we let slip away. It’s not going to be easy, but if we play this hard (we’ll have a chance). We’ve got to play a little bit smarter, though, especially the older guys.”