How to Order UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy

You can order UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Conor McGregor will make his UFC return after a 15-month layoff on Saturday. He’ll meet Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

In the United States, you can no longer order UFC PPV’s through your TV provider or the UFC website. They can only be bought through ESPN+. As such, here’s a complete rundown of how to order and watch UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Order UFC 246 PPV

The first thing to know is that you need a subscription to ESPN+ to buy UFC 246, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 246

If you don’t want the discounted bundle, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 and then follow the ensuing directions for ESPN+ subscribers:

If You Have ESPN+: You can purchase the UFC 246 PPV by itself by going here and then selecting the “Only looking for UFC 246? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 246

Or, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 246 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 246

Where to Watch UFC 246

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch McGregor vs Cerrone and the complete UFC 246 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 246 Preview

McGregor (21-4 in MMA, 9-2 in the UFC), the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he succumbed to a neck crank from UFC light champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. In the interim, he’s had several run-ins with the law.

“I’m in a position now where I’m just very, very excited to be here, and I’m very eager to perform for the fans on January 18th,” McGregor said at the pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, according to MMA Junkie. “I’ve got a solid opponent in front of me, a veteran of the game, and I’m just in a good spot. That’s it. I don’t think I’ve changed or altered, or, you know, I’m just committed and focused and happy to be here.”

The scrap with Cerrone (36-13 in MMA, 23-10 in the UFC) will be McGregor’s third MMA fight at welterweight. During the press conference, he entertained the idea of staying in the class to fight Jorge Masvidal for his BMF belt or Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound crown.

“That’s an interesting one, what would I be interested in more — I’d take both,” McGregor said, according to MMA Fighting. “I would like that bad motherf*cker title, that belt, then I’d like the gold. For me, the gold has a bit more significance to it, especially since the way the ‘BMF’ fight finished. I thought we were robbed of aa classic contest there. I thought it was only kicking into gear rounds 4 and 5. But they’re both exciting bouts.

“I’d say probably the more exciting of the bouts would probably be myself versus Jorge, from a stylistic standpoint. Usman kind of has the similar style of Khabib [Nurmagomedov], the sniff-the-jockstrap style.”

Cerrone has dropped two straight fights, and six of his last 10. Justin Gaethje punched him out in the first round at UFC Fight Night 158 in September.

“I’m going to go in there and (expletive) give it all we got,” Cerrone said, per MMA Junkie. “Yeah, man, I am going five rounds with this dude, and I cannot (expletive) wait until Saturday.”

UFC 246 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene, heavyweight

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso, women’s strawweight

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson, featherweight

Early Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET):

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet, light heavyweight

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov, flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne, bantamweight

Sabina Mazo vs J.J. Aldrich, women’s flyweight

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus