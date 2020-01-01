Oregon vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two top 10 teams will take center stage in the Rose Bowl when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (11-2) and the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) square off.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Rose Bowl Preview

This has all the makings of an excellent game. Other than a sloppy upset loss to Lovie Smith’s Fighting Illini, the Badgers’ other two losses on the season came at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, one of which was in the Big 10 Championship. The Badgers led the Buckeyes at halftime, but ended up losing the game in the second half, 34-21.

Wisconsin is averaging 34.6 points per contest, and they have been one of the better running teams in the nation. Led by the excellent junior running back Jonathan Taylor, the Badgers are averaging 240.5 yards a game on the ground. Taylor’s career total of 6,080 yards rushing is sixth all-time in the NCAA, and this could be his final game in a Badgers uniform. Junior quarterback Jack Coan has shown strides of improvement as the season has progressed, as well, finishing the year with 2,541 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, both the Badgers and the Ducks are top 10 teams in scoring defense. Oregon is allowing 15.7 points a game, while Wisconsin is giving up 16.1 points per contest.

The Ducks are the reigning Pac-12 champions, and they have played well on both sides of the ball this season. Led on offense by future first-round pick, quarterback Justin Herbert, the Ducks are putting up 35.9 points a game, which is 15th in the nation. Herbert has been excellent, throwing for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. He will likely lean on CJ Verdell, who had 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Pac-12 Championship.

Oregon’s two losses this year were their season opener to a very good Auburn team, and an upset to Arizona State. The Ducks have the 11th ranked rush defense in the nation, and how well they play against this tough Wisconsin backfield will be one of the game’s most crucial matchups.

Both teams have met in the Rose Bowl before: in 2012, when the Ducks emerged victorious, winning 45-38. The Badgers have not won a Rose Bowl in over 20 years, however. Their last victory in the game was back in 1999.