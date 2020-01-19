Packers vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers for the NFC championship game on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs 49ers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Packers vs 49ers live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs 49ers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs 49ers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Packers vs 49ers Preview

Both squads went 13-3 in the regular season to earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The 49ers pounded the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in the divisional round, holding the No. 6 rushing attack in the NFL to just 21 yards on the ground. Vikings back Dalvin Cook, who finished the regular season seventh in yards from scrimmage (1,654) despite missing two games, logged 9 rushes for 18 yards, adding 8 yards through the air.

“That was the No. 1 emphasis all week,” 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa said, according to The Associated Press. “We knew we were facing probably the best back we’ve faced all year with Dalvin, and we knew we had to earn the right to pass rush. So, that’s what we did. We took the run as serious as we could, shut it down and then we ate.”

San Francisco hosted the Packers in Week 12, dominating en route to a 37-8 victory. Green Bay’s won six straight since, most recently besting the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the divisional round.

“We know it will be different,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, according to ESPN. “We know that game got away from them early and that’s definitely not the team we’re going to see this week. Everyone knows how good Green Bay is, how good their coaching staff is, how good their players are, how good their quarterback is.

“I don’t think they’ve lost a game since then, so I think that game really holds zero relevance to what’s going to happen this Sunday.”

In the loss to San Francisco, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 20 of 33 passes for just 105 yards and a touchdown.

“You realize playing against them how good they are,” Rodgers said Wednesday, per ESPN. “At the time they had a two-game lead after that game plus obviously the tiebreaker. Just calculating things in my head, I thought if we got to the playoffs and made a run we’d probably have to beat them at their place at some point. Sure enough, we’re back in a situation where we have to do it to get to the Super Bowl.”

Last week, Rodgers went 16-of-27 for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Seahawks. Both scoring strikes went to wideout Davante Adams, who made 8 catches for 160 yards.

Rodgers, a two-time MVP, led Green Bay to a Super Bowl victory following the 2010 season.

“He’s definitely hungry for another Super Bowl,” Adams said of the 36-year-old quarterback, per AP. “He deserves it, so we’re doing everything in our power to put him in that position.”