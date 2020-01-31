Penn State vs Iowa Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will host the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions for the Pioneer Showdown on Friday.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State vs Iowa Preview

The Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions have combined to win 11 of the last 12 national titles — Iowa claimed three straight from 2008 to 2010 before Penn State took eight of the last nine.

Iowa’s 8-0 this season and 5-0 in Big Ten tilts. The Nittany Lions are 7-1 and 4-0 in the conference. Their lone blemish came in their second dual, a 19-18 road loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Obviously Iowa has a great team and were excited to see where we are at,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said, according to the Daily Collegian. “I don’t know if we’re going to rely on anything we did last week but these guys just have to go and be themselves and go compete.”

Friday’s dual will likely feature two matchups of wrestlers ranked No. 1 and No. 2 by InterMat: Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165 pounds, will take on No. 2 Alex Marinelli; 174-pounder Mark Hall, the Nittany Lions’ other No. 1, go up against No. 2 Michael Kemerer.

“[Fans] want to see great wrestling, and we’re entertainers,” Marinelli said, according to The Daily Iowan. “The fans are going to want to come to a dual that’s number one Iowa versus number two Penn State. They love Iowa wrestling. If you’re not an Iowa Hawkeye or an Iowa Hawkeye fan, then you’re still going to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes because you love hard wrestling and fighters. [Tonight] is going to be awesome.”

Marinelli, the reigning Midlands champion, is 7-0 this year and 14-0 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He’s come out on top in both of his career meetings with Joseph, who’s 7-0 this season.

“Marinelli is a handful,” Hawkeyes head coach Tom Brands said, per The Daily Iowan. “Marinelli gets up for big matches. Marinelli is a unique competitor in that way.”

Hall, a three-time national finalist at 174 pounds who won the title as a freshman in 2017, is 16-0 this season.

“Iowa’s big and loud and a lot like our place,” Hall said, according to the Daily Collegian. “I’m not going to let myself be nervous for this plus me and Vincenzo are the only ones who have wrestled against Iowa, but the environment there is something we’re used to as a team.”

Kemerer’s 8-0 in 2019-20. He placed third and fourth at 157 pounds at the national championships in 2017 and 2018 before missing last season with an injury and making the leap to 174 pounds.

“This is one versus two in NCAA wrestling with a sold-out crowd” Kemerer said, per The Daily Iowan. “This is what it’s all about. To be able to perform in that, and compete in that environment, it’s a blessing, and we’re excited for it.”