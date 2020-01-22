Penn State vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team will host the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten play on Wednesday

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State vs Michigan Preview

The Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday, besting the then-No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes 90-76 at home to improve to 13-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

Penn State forward Lamar Stevens shot 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 24 points, adding a steal and a pair of blocks. The Nittany Lions shot 29-of-54 (53.7%) from the floor and 9-of-19 (47.4%) from deep.

“We had a little bit of a losing streak there, and you never want one to lead to two, two to lead to three,” Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers said, according to The Associated Press. “We can get better, this was a great game for us. But you’ve got to put it back-to-back-to-back.”

Back on Dec. 7, the then-No. 6 Buckeyes blasted Penn State 106-74 in Columbus, scoring 60 points in the second half.

“I don’t think we made any adjustments,” Stevens said, per AP. “When we went there, they punched us and we weren’t able to respond. They had one of those games where they weren’t missing anything.”

The Wolverines have dropped two straight and three of their last four. On Monday, they fell out of AP’s rankings for the first time since November.

Two days earlier, they lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 90-83 on the road. Michigan shot 34-of-68 (50%) from the field and committed just 8 turnovers, but they spent barely any time at the free-throw line, going 4-of-5 (80%) from the stripe. The Hawkeyes overcame 15 turnovers by shooting 27-of-53 (50.9%) from the field and going 27-of-30 (90%) from the line.

“I think (emotion) is something that we need, something that we lost during the course of the season,” Wolverines guard Franz Wagner said, according to The Michigan Daily. “We need to show more emotion, just within the team (to) show emotion and show that we’re motivated; and that we’re not just playing out there, we’re playing to win the game.”

Wagner shot 8-of-14 from the field for 18 points, adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Fellow Michigan guard Eli Brooks scored a team-high 25 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. He’d gone 1-of-14 from deep across the Wolverines’ three prior contests.

“Usually if you have a guy who doesn’t make shots, they forget about playing defense on the other end because they get so frustrated. He’s shown that he’s dependable,” Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said of Brooks, per The Michigan Daily. “So, I’m very happy with Eli. He’s one of our leaders and I’m proud of his performance.”