Penn State vs Nebraska Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers wrestling team will host the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Nebraska on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Nebraska on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Nebraska on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including the Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Nebraska on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Penn State vs Nebraska Preview

The Nittany Lions are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten in dual matches, most recently besting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 38-6 at home on Sunday. Penn State won all but two bouts.

“Just like any other year it’s whoever scores the most points wins,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said, according to the Daily Collegian. “For them individually, if you want to be a national champion, you’ve just got to score more points than your opponent and you’ve got to do that five times. So it’s not easy, but we want to make things as simple as possible.”

Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed — ranked No. 19 at 197 pounds by InterMat — defeated No. 20 Jordan Pagano, a former Nittany Lion, 6-0.

“That was my boy,” Rasheed said, per the Daily Collegian. “We bet each other a PB&J that I would weigh more than him, so I owe him a PB&J now. We’re really cool.”

Rasheed was an All-American in 2017-18, when he placed seventh in the NCAA championships at 197 pounds. He missed most of the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL.

“That’s why I came here — to win a national title,” Rasheed said, per the Daily Collegian. “I love my teammates, I love my coaches but I came here to win a national title. It’s been a blessing to build these relationships but coming out of high school I wasn’t thinking I’m gonna go to Penn State to make these relationships I wouldn’t think I’d have — I came here to win national titles so of course I was gonna come back another year.”

The Huskers have dropped two consecutive dual matches to fall to 5-2 on the year and 0-2 in conference action. On Saturday, they succumbed to the top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 26-6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nebraska managed just two victories: At 141 pounds, No. 8 Chad Red Jr. bested No. 9 Max Murin 6-2, and in the 197-pound class, No. 8 Eric Schultz topped No. 6 Jacob Warner 3-1.

Red, a two-time All-American, finished in eighth place in the NCAA championships last season.

“I don’t want to go to nationals again and get second or third, or seventh or whatever,” Red said in November, according to The Daily Nebraskan. “I plan on leaving with a trophy in my hand.”

He added: “I’m not going to hesitate to go after anyone, no matter what. I’m always going to stay aggressive and hungry. No one is going to stop me this year. I’m getting that trophy; I’m going to win.”