Purdue vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Both Purdue (9-6) and Michigan (10-4) will look to bounce back from tough losses as they meet up Thursday in a Big Ten battle at Crisler Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Michigan on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Michigan on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Purdue vs Michigan live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Michigan on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Purdue vs Michigan Preview

Michigan had a tough outing against Michigan State in their last game, falling to rival Michigan State 87-69. The Wolverines defense was lacking and they allowed the Spartans to shoot a high percentage and get loose in transition.

“Last game was very disappointing to see that we allowed 54 percent,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said. “We eliminated the points in the paint, beat them in that category, took care of the basketball, but transition buckets were critical. Our defense will improve. I trust it will.”

Purdue didn’t have much to cheer about either in a 63-37 loss to Illinois on Sunday, setting a program record for worst shooting percentage in a game.

Head coach Matt Painter needs to see his team give more effort on the court if they want to turn things around.

“A lot of what I try to piece a team together through is your skill level and your competitive spirit,” Painter said. “Do you play hard? So the other night, when you don’t shoot the ball well and you don’t play hard also, that’s really discouraging because those are two main factors I look at when I’m evaluating somebody.

“You have to be able to play harder than your opponent and the ball has to go in the basket. Those are two pretty obvious things.”

The Purdue players reportedly got to work in a hurry, with center Matt Haarms organizing a practice on the team’s off day.

“After a poor performance, it’s about just putting your head down and working,” Haarms told the Journal Gazette. “Not saying, ‘Oh we lost, everything’s downhill from here.’ It’s really important to just keep your head up and work.

“You’ve gotta trust your work. Maybe if something like (the loss to Illinois) happens, it means you haven’t put in enough work. If you miss a shot and you’ve put enough work in, you’re going to be confident you’re going to make the next one. … We’re chasing after over-preparedness.”

The matchup to watch will be between Haarms and senior Michigan center Jon Teske, who both come in at over 7-foot.

“They use him both on the perimeter and in the low block,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said of the task of guarding Haarms. “I’ve seen him where he’s posting up a lot, I’ve seen actions where he’s ducked in on a high-low pass, I’ve seen a few pick-and-pop shots, I’ve seen when teams sag off on him and he’s able to make them pay from the outside. He’s a very skilled player for his size.”