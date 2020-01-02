Raptors vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference will clash Thursday night at American Airlines Arena when the Toronto Raptors (23-11) visit the Miami Heat (24-9).

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally in the US), Fox Sports Sun (locally in the Heat market) and Sportsnet One (locally in the Raptors market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Sportsnet One isn’t included

NBA TV and Fox Sports Sun (local markets) are among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Heat on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox Sports Sun and Sportsnet One aren’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Heat markets

NBA TV is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both channel packages cost $30 for the first month ($40 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBA TV if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you will get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Raptors vs Heat live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Note: NBA TV and Sportsnet One aren’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Heat markets

Fox Sports Sun (local) is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Heat on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Raptors vs Heat Preview

The Heat are coming off a disappointing 123-105 road loss to the 10-22 Washington Wizards. As he has all season, guard Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami, scoring 27 points in the loss. Butler leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 20.8 points a game, while dishing out 6.6 assists per contest.

Butler is one of seven Heat players averaging in double figures on the season. Miami’s deep bench is one of the league’s best, and their weapons are numerous and formidable. Kendrick Nunn is scoring 16 points a game, while center Bam Adebayo is averaging a double-double, with 15.6 points and he leads the team in rebounds with 10.6 per contest.

As for the Raptors, they are coming off a 117-97 win at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they have cooled off a bit recently, going 2-3 in their last five games. Toronto is led by forward Pascal Siakam, who leads the team in scoring with 25.1 points per game. Siakam is also the team’s leading rebounder, hauling in eight boards a game. He is one of six Raptors players scoring 10+ points a game.

On defense, Toronto is playing well. They are ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 105.9 points a game, while Miami is averaging 112.4 points a game. The Raptors are also fifth in the league in three-point shooting, hitting 13.4 shots a game from downtown, so solid defense and long-range shooting could be big factors in this game.

This game is the first of 10 road games Toronto will have this month, and with the Raptors just a game and a half behind Miami in the standings, this game will be crucial

The Heat have the best home record in the NBA, going 15-1 at American Airlines Arena this season. Miami is also 17-3 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, while the Raptors are 16-6 in conference play. These two teams have met once this season, with the Heat winning, 121-110 on December 3.