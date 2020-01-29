Zaragoza vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Real Zaragoza will host Real Madrid at La Romareda on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Zaragoza vs Real Madrid Preview

Madrid bested Segunda División B side Unionistas 3-1 in Salamanca last week in the round of 32.

On Sunday, Los Blancos edged Valladolid 1-0 in La Liga action to take sole possession of first place on the table for the first time since early October.

“It’s three important points, but nothing more,” Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said, according to the club’s official website. “There is a lot to come in the league and it will be difficult for every team and for us too. We’re happy with the result, it was very hard fought and we played a very solid game defensively.”

He added: “Defensively we are doing very well. That’s our strength. We all defend and when we lose the ball we immediately press and win it high up the field. If we don’t concede, we have a good chance of scoring. That’s what happened today.”

Nacho notched the match-winner in the 78th minute. The defender headed home a Toni Kroos cross for his first goal of the season.

“It was a strange one because I was not going to go up and the coach told me to go to the near post,” Nacho said, per the club’s site. “That’s life, sometimes you are in the right place at the right time and today things turned out well. The first thing that came to mind tonight was that the coach told me to go up.”

Zaragoza sit in fourth place on the Segunda División. They trail Almería by three points for an automatic promotion to La Liga, with a game in hand.

Los Maños beat La Liga side Mallorca 3-1 on Jan. 21 to reach the round of 16.

“Zaragoza are fighting for promotion and look in great shape in the Segunda División,” Zidane said, per his club’s site. “We know the players they have and we have to go into the game with the utmost focus and discipline.”

On Jan. 25, Zaragoza edged Numancia 1-0 at home for their eighth victory in their last nine matches across the Segunda División and the Copa del Rey.

Midfielder Javi Puado scored in the 70th minute, one-timing a low pass from forward Luis Suárez into the top right corner.

“The group is wonderful,” Zaragoza manager Víctor Fernández told Spanish newspaper Heraldo de Aragón. “It has spirit, attitude.”

He added: “We have shown that we can be very bright but, in addition, always, we show that we have a great character as a group.”