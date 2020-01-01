How to Watch Rose Parade 2020 Online Without Cable

The Rose Parade begins at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CST on January 1, 2020. The parade features the theme “The Power of Hope,” and will be hosted by Grand Marshals Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez.

ABC, NBC and the Hallmark Channel will all televise the 2020 Rose Parade, starting at 11 a.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the parade on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

NBC (live in select markets) and the Hallmark Channel are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Rose Parade on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and events up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the 2020 Rose Parade live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you don’t DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows and events that have aired in the last three days.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC, NBC (both live in select markets) and the Hallmark Channel. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Rose Parade on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

More Than 800,000 People Are Expected to Attend the Parade

FULL SHOW LIVE : 131th Tournament of Roses Parade in California – 2020 Happy New yearFULL SHOW LIVE : 131th Rose Parade in California – 2020 Happy New year 2020-01-01T14:23:43.000Z

This year, the parade will feature several marching bands, equestrian units and a total of 39 floats competing for prizes based on “various criteria ranging from creative design and thematic interpretation to floral craftsmanship and artistic merit, to computerized animation and thematic interpretation,” according to the Wrap.

More than 800,000 are expected to attend the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl, and there is extra, special security in place to protect the crowds of people attending. Pasadena’s most colorful parade will start at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard and travel for 5.5-miles along Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The January 2020 Tournament of Roses parade will mark the 131st edition of the annual event, which kicked off Jan. 1, 1890, the Wrap reports. Since then, the event has always happened on New Year’s Day, unless the year begin on Sunday, in which case the parade happens the next day.

The Oregon Ducks will be facing off against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl game this afternoon. Be sure to tune in to the 2020 Rose Parade at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CST to catch all the pre-game parade action.

