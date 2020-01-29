How to Watch ABC’s ‘Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown’ Online

News broke in early January that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would be taking a step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family. Now there are dueling royal family TV news specials set to provide more details about the departure. The ABC special is titled Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown and it airs Wednesday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown Preview

In what is now being referred to as “Megxit,” Harry and Meghan plan to move to North America with their son Archie and work to become financially independent. As their plans come together on how to transition to “nonworking members” of the royal family, ABC News is examining the events that led to their departure and what the future may hold for them.

Correspondent Deborah Roberts reports on Meghan’s road to British royalty, the challenges she’s faced along the way, the Queen, the press, the pressure and Prince Harry, who can no longer call himself His Royal Highness.

The special features interviews with Nacho Figueras, Harry’s close friend and charity partner; Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, ABC News Royalty Consultant and Officer of Arms to the Queen; and Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, an American who married the heir apparent of the Earl of Sandwich. The program, with additional reporting by foreign correspondent James Longman, raises questions about what Harry and Meghan’s new life could look like and more.

In a preview trailer, various interview subjects (who are not identified on the screen), offer up their thoughts on the whole ordeal.

“Is Meghan to blame? Is it Harry? Have they been unfair to the Queen? It looks spoiled. It looks hypocritical,” says one man.

Another offers, “It’s funny how people are so quick to blame Meghan for this. People want to blame a number of things on why Harry and Meghan took this decision. They want to say it’s the media’s fault, they want to say that it’s Harry’s fractured relationship with his brother. Pick your villains, pick your heroes. They’re all there.”

A third says, “Maybe they just looked around at the rest of the royal family and just thought, ‘That’s not what we want.'”

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown airs Wednesday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Advice to Harry & Meghan: Just Get Away From It