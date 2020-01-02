How to Watch Saint Louis vs Duquesne Basketball

Saint Louis (11-2) and Duquesne (10-2) will kick off Atlantic 10 Conference as they clash on Thursday in Moon Township, Pa.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Saint Louis vs Duquesne live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Saint Louis vs Duquesne Preview

As the Atlantic 10 shifts from non-conference play, six teams have double-digit wins, including Saint Louis andDuquesne.

“I don’t know if the A-10 has ever gone into league play with the records like we have — eight of us,” Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford said. “Every one of those teams can argue why they can win the league. I’ve never heard of that. Our league is elite. This is my second time in this league and it’s the best I’ve seen.”

The Billikens have some lopsided wins on their resume, but their latest big victory was against Kansas State — a 66-63 triumph before Christmas.

Jordan Goodwin leads the Billikens in points per game (15.2), rebounds (11.4), steals (2.2) and minutes (33.9). Three Billikens were in double-figures, including Goodwin with 11. He added six rebounds and four assists.

“This team can hurt you in tons of ways,” Goodwin said after the win. “We come at you in waves. With the type of team we’ve got, you never know whose night it is. Coach Ford has confidence in all of us and is trying to build other guys’ confidence to the level of me and ‘Has.’”

Despite his nice numbers, Ford has been more impressed with Goodwin’s intangibles, most notably his leadership.

“There are games we had to figure out how to win,” Ford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Positive leadership. Not worrying about how he’s playing. And this is a progression for him — so much maturity from him and growing. ‘I’m not worrying about how I’m playing — I’m going to lead.’

“And I get on him a lot during games. He takes it, moves on and continues to lead other guys. I can go on and on about what his leadership has meant and how impressive it’s been. There have been several games we haven’t played well but figured it out. Boston College, we got off to a tough start. He just kept everybody together.”

Duquesne have a unique situation this season, not having a home court. Their arena is undergoing major renovations this season.

“It’s unique for a 61-year-old coach to be putting clothes in a suitcase every day,” coach Keith Dambrot said. “But I’m kind of a spoiled 61-year-old.”

The Dukes are off to a historic start and won 10 in a row to start the season before dropping their last two.