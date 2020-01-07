How to Watch ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt’s Creek is returning Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on POP. It is the final season for this sitcom about a down-and-out wealthy family that finds themselves living in the rural town they happen to own after they lose everything else. Here’s how to watch the season six premiere online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of POP on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

POP is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Schitt’s Creek on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

POP is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Schitt’s Creek on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Schitt’s Creek Final Season Preview

Schitt's Creek – The Final Season TrailerThe final season of Schitt's Creek premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 9/8c on Pop TV. CHANNEL FINDER: poptv.com FACEBOOK: facebook.com/PopTelevision TWITTER: twitter.com/PopTV INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/PopTV 2019-12-20T17:48:33.000Z

When we last saw the Rose family and their surrounding Schitt’s Creek residents, the town was putting on a community theater production of Cabaret with Stevie (Emily Hampshire) in the leading role. David (Daniel Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) had just gotten engaged and they waited to tell everyone at the show’s cast party (though the secret leaked a little early).

Everyone was thrilled, even though Stevie was worried that everyone is moving on without her. However, in the waning moments of the episode, Moira (Katherine O’Hara) received word that her film, The Crows have Eyes II: The Crowening, had been shelved. She crawled into her closet to cry and we can only assume that’s where she stayed until season six premieres.

What we know about the final season is that David and Patrick are planning a wedding, while Stevie, Johnny (Eugene Levy), and Roland (Chris Elliott) attend a viewing for a nearby hotel. Alexis (Annie Murphy) helps Moira join social media, and Johnny and Moira try to find a new investor for their hotel. Also, after their trip to the Galapagos Islands, Alexis returns to Schitt’s Creek and Ted (Dustin Milligan) stays behind for his research project, so they struggle with having a long-distance relationship.

Schitt's Creek Blooper ReelCatch up on all five seasons of the Emmy nominated comedy series only on the Pop Now app. Download the app at poptv.com/popnow. CHANNEL FINDER: poptv.com FACEBOOK: facebook.com/SchittsCreekPop TWITTER: twitter.com/SchittsCreekPop INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/PopTV 2019-08-16T16:36:32.000Z

The show has been a joint endeavor between father and son Eugene and Daniel Levy, who also star on the show. Eugene recently told the Los Angeles Times that he was so thrilled his son wanted to work together — and it’s a real family affair because Eugene’s daughter Sarah is also on the show.

“This was a project I had to succeed in,” said Eugene, “getting this idea off the ground, because it was the only time in his life Daniel came and said, ‘Do you want to work on this with me?””

He added, “It didn’t take long before I realized, ‘All I have to do is give him some space and not crowd him with what I think.’ I could not be prouder of what he’s done, and I’m really glad I had the opportunity in my life to be able to say we had a good run working together, me and my kids — Sarah too. It’s just been a joy.”

As for the end of the show, Daniel posted a heartfelt message to fans when they wrapped the show this past summer.

“Don’t think my heart has ever felt more gratitude than it did last night. Thank you to everyone who made this little show happen,” wrote Daniel. “To my family, thank you for being patient with me while I fussed over every detail, big and small, for six life-changing years. To our magnificent cast and crew, I am still trying to find the words to properly describe the breadth and strength of your talents and how much you’ve inspired me… To our fans, you’ve got a season made with a whole lot of love coming your way next year. And lastly, to Prince David, long may you f*cking reign.”

Schitt’s Creek’s sixth and final season premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on POP.

READ NEXT: How to watch ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ Episodes Online