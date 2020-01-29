SDSU vs New Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs basketball team will visit the New Mexico Lobos in Mountain West play on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

SDSU vs New Mexico Preview

The Aztecs, Division I’s lone undefeated team, bested the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 71-67 on the road on Sunday for their 21st victory of the season and 10th in conference play.

San Diego State took a 34-28 advantage into the midway break, then the Rebels opened the second half with a 12-4 run to briefly capture the lead before the Aztecs regained control.

“It’s college basketball, everyone has a run in them and (UNLV coach) TJ (Otzelberger) has done a great job with his team,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said, according to The Associated Press. “We knew they were ready for this moment, cause we’d seen it many times with TJ’s club, they get better and better. They played the right way, they were rewarded for it, but at the end of the day we made enough timely plays and important plays to get out of here with the win.”

Aztecs guard Malachi Flynn scored a team-high 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding 3 assists and a pair of steals.

“We knew it was gonna be a good test. They fought hard for sure,” Flynn said, per AP. “We know when we come out everybody is going to give us their best shot. It’s gonna help us in the long run. We know they’re gonna come in and try to beat a top-four team.”

The Lobos have dropped three of their last four to fall to 16-6 overall and 5-4 in Mountain West play. They’ve lost four key players in just over a month: guards JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson are injured, fellow guard JJ Caldwell is suspended, and forward Carlton Bragg has been dismissed from the team.

Lyle leads the team in scoring (17.1 points per game) and Caldwell’s tops in assists per game (5.7) and steals per game (2.2). Before Bragg’s dismissal, he ranked second on the squad in points per game (12.6) and first in rebounds per game (10.3).

On Saturday, New Mexico fell to the Nevada Wolf Pack 96-74 on the road. Lobos guard Zane Martin scored 23 points and dished 4 assists, both team highs.

“I thought the kids played hard,” New Mexico head coach Paul Weir said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “This is not on them. There’s a lot of things that have happened in the last month or so that has put us down four significant players. If you took four significant players off Nevada, they’d have an impact as well. This is not their cross to bear. They’re trying. They’re working. They’re doing the things we’re asking them to do.”