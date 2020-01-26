SDSU vs UNLV Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

San Diego State hits the road to continue its historic season as the lone unbeaten in the country against UNLV on Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of SDSU vs UNLV on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of SDSU vs UNLV on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of SDSU vs UNLV on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

SDSU vs UNLV Preview

At 20-0, San Diego State is rolling as the No. 4 ranked team in the country and is on the verge of uncharted territory as a program. The Aztecs’ latest win — a 72-55 beat down of Wyoming — tied the program’s best record to star a season. Their ranking as the No. 4 team does as well.

The last time San Diego State was in the national spotlight to this scale was back when Kawhi Leonard was sporting an Aztecs jersey during the 2010-11 campaign.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be compared to such a great team,” San Diego head coach Brian Dutcher told The Associated Press. “But this team has its own identity and its own goals and it feels good. But they don’t hang banners for 20-0, only for conference championships and we’re trying to win a Mountain West title and that’s our goal right now.”

Yanni Wetzell (Vanderbilt), Malachi Flynn (Washington State) and KJ Feagin (Santa Clara) were all transfers who came to the Aztecs from other programs that were struggling to win. Their combined talents have San Diego State on the verge of something special.

“I think this is a group of high IQ players,” Feagin said. “We all know how to play basketball. We know our roles and we fit our roles perfectly. We come without egos, knowing that we come from losing programs. We have to sacrifice certain personal needs for the team.”

“We came from losing programs, but I wouldn’t call any of us a loser,” Flynn added. “We all knew that. KJ knew that. Yanni knew that. We all came here and bought in. I think it’s a winning mentality that we all have and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Flynn has averaged 16.6 points and five assists while Wetzell adds 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for San Diego State. The Aztecs have been solid road warriors, dominating away from home. San Diego State is scoring 72.3 points and allowing 58.7 points.

“I think we’re as good as anyone in the country,” Wetzell told reporters. “I still don’t think we’ve reached our potential as a team. … It’s just a matter of being on the court together, playing those games and hopefully by March we’ll be the best team we can be.”

After winning three in a row — including a pair of contests where they approached the 100-point mark — UNLV was slowed down by Nevada 86-72 their last time out. Bryce Hamilton netted 26, while Amauri Hardy scored 23, accounting for the majority of the Rebels scoring.

San Diego State is a 6.5-point road favorite for the game, which has a total of 133.5 points.