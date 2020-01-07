How to Watch ‘Siesta Key’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Siesta Key season 3 returns to MTV on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 8/7c.

‘Siesta Key’ Season 3 Preview

Siesta Key (Season 3) Official Trailer | MTVPrepare to love at your own risk when Siesta Key returns on Jan. 7th at 8/7c on MTV. #SiestaKey #MTV Subscribe toThe Hills: https://bit.ly/2k3SvMF This docuseries follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class and looming adulthood as they spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown, Siesta Key. Nothing is off limits while these friends figure out who they are and who they want to become. More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like The Hills on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehills Follow The Hills on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thehills The Hills Instagram: http://instagram.com/thehills #MTV is your destination for the hit series WNO, VMA, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, MTV Floribama Shore, Teen Mom and much more! 2019-12-06T02:45:11.000Z

MTV’s hit reality show is back for a third season, and its cast promised PeopleTV that, this season, there will be “next level drama.”

For season 3, the cast members listed by MTV are Juliette, Alex, Madisson, Brandon, Kelsey, Garrett, Chloe, Robby, Amanda, Jared, Cara, and Canvas.

The description for the season 3 premiere episode, entitled “What Are Your Really Intentions With Juliette?” reads “Juliette has a new man, however not everyone is thrilled; Madisson debuts her new boyfriend who is very familiar to the gang; Cara and Garrett are having problems, and it only gets worse when Kelsey intervenes.”

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Juliette and Robby Hayes (who Bachelor Nation fans may recognize as the runner-up on season 12 of The Bachelorette) sparked intrique from fans of the show because of their romantic fling, which will be featured on Siesta Key. Without giving much away, Robby teased what was filmed for the show to Us Weekly, saying “I think there’s a lot of highs and then the low. I feel like it just kind of fizzled.” Juliette added “Honestly, we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in. And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen. … When other people are stepping in, that’s when things really start to get … it’s really annoying.” The two met at Stagecoach last year.

Episode 2, entitled “New Man, Who Dis?” airs on Tuesday, January 14. That episode’s official synopsis teases that “Madisson’s father disapproves of her much older man; Cara is apprehensive about making a clean break with Garrett; Juliette’s romance leaves Chloe questioning Robby, leading to a huge confrontation between Juliette and Chloe.” Madisson’s boyfriend featured on the show this season’s name is Ismael “Ish” Soto; he is 20 years older than her and used to be a Siesta Key producer.

Madisson talked to Elite Daily about the drama she faced with her family and her Siesta Key castmate over her relationship with Ish, revealing “It was a very difficult thing for me to come out with, because I was so afraid of the criticism I would get when I came out to my friends and family. My relationship was scary to bring to the group.” According to Madisson’s Instagram account, the two were still together into the new year.

