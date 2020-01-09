Sony Open 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The PGA Tour continues its Hawaii swing this week as defending champion Matt Kuchar and the rest of the field looks to battle through blustery conditions at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club.

2020 Sony Open Preview

The Sony Open is the first full-field event of calendar year for the PGA Tour as golfers take on Waialae Country Club. But the Aloha State isn’t being to kind when it comes to the conditions, which have been less than ideal for low rounds.

“I’ve never seen the wind blow like this, and it’s supposed to blow like this every day,” said Justin Thomas, who won last week at Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “I thought I was going to get a little bit of a break after last week, but looks like we’ve got more wind and rain.

“It’s going to be harder here,” said Thomas, who won the Sony title in 2017. “The fairways are just so big there. There are so many birdie chances, four par 5s. Even with last week — three of the four days it blew really, really hard — I easily could have gotten to 17- or 18-under par.”

Chasing Thomas will be a field that includes defending champion Matt Kuchar.

“Some great feelings. Some great memories,” Kuchar told KHON2’s Ren Clayton. “I think those help spur on some more good play. Defending a title is hard thing to do. There’s certainly some extra pressure there. But it’s the same every week. I think all of us show up intending to win the tournament. It’s a hard thing to do. There’s only one guy that’s defending champion and it doesn’t happen all that often that he defends that title. The guys that do get a chance to defend, their games probably fit pretty well to the course. So they have a reasonable chance. But hard to beat 100+ of the best players in the world.”

Year Golfer Score 2019 Matt Kuchar -12 2018 Patton Kizzire -17 2017 Justin Thomas -27 2016 Fabian Gomez -20 2015 Jimmy Walker -23 2014 Jimmy Walker -17 2013 Russell Henley -24 2012 Johnson Wagner -13

The wind has been a topic of conversation this week, but Kuchar isn’t worried. The nine-time winner on the PGA Tour is instead embracing it.

“Winds are up. I feel like that bodes well for me,” Kuchar said. “Conditions are surprisingly soft, as far as the golf course is concerned. Typically with high wind it dries places out. Typically windy goes along with firm and fast. This is not firm and fast this week.”

Waialae is 7,044 yards at a par 70 with much more narrow fairways compared to Kapalua last week.

“I think guys that played last week have a pretty nice advantage,” Graeme McDowell said. “We have a week under our belt in very similar conditions. But this week, the greens are more receptive. I can’t believe how soft they are.”

Thomas is the favorite for the title at 9-2. Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed are close behind at 12-1, which Kuchar is 18-1 to repeat.

The purse is $6.6 million, with a $1.188 million winner’s check.