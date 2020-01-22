Spurs vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Zion Williamson is slated to make his NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday night, when his New Orleans Pelicans (17-27) host the San Antonio Spurs (19-23).

Spurs vs Pelicans Preview

Zion Williamson, whom the New Orleans Pelicans selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, will make his regular-season debut on Wednesday.

The forward tore his right meniscus during the preseason and underwent surgery on Oct. 21.

“It’s been very difficult,” the 19-year-old said Tuesday, according to The New York Times. “But it’s finally here. I finally get to go back out there.”

In his lone college season, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Duke Blue Devils, shooting 68% from the field.

On Monday, Williamson’s teammates bested the Memphis Grizzlies 126-116 on the road for their 10th victory in their last 14 contests.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, who missed the previous seven games with an elbow injury, shot 12-of-18 from the field and 7-of-10 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 36 points. He added 6 rebounds, a pair of steals, and a block.

“You see how well the team has been doing, and how they have been fighting and beating good teams and playing very well.” Holiday said, according to ESPN. “I just wanted to get back out there with them.”

Holiday was tasked with defending Ja Morant, the front-runner for the season’s rookie of the year award, for much of the game. Morant shot 5-of-14 for 16 points, dishing a game-high 9 assists.

“I thought (Jrue) got us off to a great start,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said, per ESPN. “More so than anything, his defense on Ja was great. Ja is having a hell of a year, so for Jrue to come back and play against him and lock in on him like that … the kid is relentless, I’ll tell you he just keeps coming at you. He’s going to be a terrific player in this league for a long time. I thought Jrue did an outstanding job on him.”

The Spurs have won two straight, most recently edging the Phoenix Suns 120-118 on the road on Monday. San Antonio led by 15 with seven minutes remaining, only to watch the Suns take the lead with a 20-3 stretch.

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes then put his side back up for good with a 3-pointer with two and a half minutes to play. He finished with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from distance. Fellow Spurs guard Derrick White came off the bench to score a team-high 25 points to go with 7 assists.

“It felt good, man,” Forbes said, according to The Associated Press. “It felt good to see a big shot go down. I think my teammates did a great job finding me, slashing and kicking. Just keep shooting. It should be the same mentality always — ups, downs, keep shooting.”