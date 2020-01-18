St. Bonaventure vs VCU Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The VCU Rams basketball team will host the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

St. Bonaventure vs VCU Preview

The Bonnies dropped four of their first five games, but they’ve won 11 of 12 since, including all four of their Atlantic 10 tests.

On Wednesday, they came out on top in the Roc City Hoops Classic for a seventh consecutive season, besting the UMass Minutemen 74-61 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

“This is a second home for us, Rochester really comes out — it’s a tough night, it’s Wednesday night — we normally play this game on Saturday and get a lot of people up from Olean,” Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt said, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. “I think Rochester did a good job of coming out and supporting the Bonnies. I wasn’t surprised to see the crowd and one of the reasons we’ve had the success that we’ve had up here is the support that we get.”

The Bonnies committed just 7 turnovers, shooting 27-of-61 (44.3%) from the field and 9-of-19 (47.7%) from 3-point range. They also carried a 13-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

Guard Kyle Lofton led St. Bonaventure with 19 points and 6 assists, adding a pair of rebounds and a steal. He went 7-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-5 from downtown.

“I think we just took good shots and we shot it with confidence tonight,” Lofton said, per the Democrat and Chronicle. “Over the past couple of days we’ve been in the gym working on our shots. When you work it pays off and we just stayed confident and together.”

The Rams have dropped two straight — falling to the Rhode Island Rams 65-56 at home last week before losing to the No. 13 Dayton Flyers 79-65 on the road on Tuesday — to slip to 12-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.

Against Dayton, VCU scored six straight to open the second half, taking a one-point lead. The Flyers responded with a 22-0 run and never looked back.

“They [Dayton] made some plays, but we lost it,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades told Ram Radio’s Rodney Ashby, according to The Commonwealth Times. “The wheels fell off for that stretch and we were very undisciplined.”

Rams guard De’Riante Jenkins matched a season high with 16 points (on 7-of-12 shooting) to lead the team, adding 3 assists and a pair of steals.

VCU’s defense helped the Flyers to 20 turnovers, but Dayton shot 26-of-52 (50%) from the field and 20-of-25 (80%) from the free-throw line.

“When we got to half court defense, our defense at the rim was horrific today,” Rhoades said, per The Commonwealth Times. “You can’t give a team that’s so efficient at offense easy ones, and that’s how they get going.”