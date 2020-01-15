Stanford vs UCLA Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Stanford looks to continue its strong start to Pac-12 play as they hit the road to take on a UCLA squad that’s looking to turn their season around. The teams are scheduled to clash on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch Stanford vs UCLA live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Pac-12 Network is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Stanford vs UCLA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Pac-12 Network is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Pac-12 Network if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Stanford vs UCLA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Stanford vs UCLA Preview

Stanford is the last team standing without a loss in Pac-12 play, winning their first three games against conference opponents. The latest was a walloping of Washington State, 88-62. Head coach Jerod Haase has preached attacking the basket, which he feels has helped his team find success.

“I think we’ve made real progress and that has been a teaching point that I’ve had for a while now,” Haase told CardinalSportsReport. “It hasn’t just been the last week or two, but I think it has resonated. For us to keep it below 10 turnovers is a huge, huge stat for us and I think the reason that was accomplished (against Washington State) was that we were looking for others. When you have 23 assists it means you’re not just making plays for yourself, you’re making plays for others.”

Oscar da Silva and Tyrell Terry have led the Cardinal, averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds and 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, respectively. In Stanford’s last win against Washington State, da Silva scored 15 points — all in the first half.

“I got a lot of good looks and made my shots,” da Silva told reporters. “I was more aggressive than I’ve been over the past few games.”

Stanford is just 3-7 against UCLA in their last 10 tries, but Haase isn’t worried about the past struggles in the LA area.

“We’re not looking at it as LA being difficult; the road in the Pac-12 is difficult,” Haase said. “We talk about that and the need to have even more of an edge and more of a focus and more of a resiliency to adversity. The guys are confident and they’re excited and those things are good. We have to understand that it is a notch up in challenge knowing that we’re going to being playing in a hostile environment.”

After winning their conference opener against Washington, UCLA has dropped their last two games to USC and Washington St. The Bruins are now floating at .500 at 8-8, trying to find answers.

“All teams give effort,” Mick Cronin said. “It’s usually the team that can sustain it that eventually imposes their will on the other team. So that’s what we’re learning how to do.”

Stanford is a one-point road favorite for the game. The total is set at 132.5.