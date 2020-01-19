How to Watch ‘Swamp People’ Season 11 Online

Swamp People returns to the History Channel for season 11 on Thursday, January 23, 2020. In anticipation of the new season, the network is airing a special 4-hour countdown on Sunday, January 19, starting at 8/7c.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The History Channel is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the History Channel live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

The History Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

The History Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Swamp People’ Season 11 Preview

When Swamp People season 11 premieres on History Channel on January 23, it will take its Thursday night primetime slot at 9/8c. Before that season premiere, however, the History Channel’s “Countdown to Season 11” will take up 4 hours of the network’s programming on Sunday, January 19, starting at 8/7c.

History Channel’s official synopsis for the 4-hour countdown special reads “Troy and his armada take an overnight trip to the legendary hunting ground, Cow Island. Joey and Zak go on a special mission to protect Edgar’s hometown while Daniel takes matters into his own hands to deal with a poacher. A bad ‘fish kill’ means easy eating for the gators, forcing RJ and Jay Paul to snipe them from long range.”

The official synopsis for the January 23 season 11 premiere episode, entited “Raging Bulls,” reads “Desperate to cull the exploding gator population, the swampers target breeding bulls; Joey and Zak create a feeding frenzy using wild hogs as chum; a gator takes a bite out of Ashley and Ronnie; Troy and Terral embark on a dangerous mission.”

The following week, on Thursday, January 30, episode 2 (“Return to Froggy Bayou”) airs. The description for that episode teases that “Joey and Zak stake out game trails to nab gators; after he’s sabotaged by angry locals, Ronnie recruits Terral to help him get back into his honey hole; Troy tests the patience of a new deckhand; Daniel and Big Tee get creative with their bait.”

This season’s cast stars Troy, Jacob, Chase, and Holden Landry, Terral Evans, Dusty Crum, Big Tee, Daniel, Joey, and Dwaine Edgar, R.J. and Jay Paul Molinere, Willie Edwards, Robert “Frenchy” Crochet, Gerard “Gee” Singleton, Ronnie Adams, Ashley Jones, and Zak Catchem. Based on the premiere episode’s synopsis, it appears that most, if not all, of the stars and their season 11 storylines will feature in the first episode of the season.

In the lead-up to the season 11 premiere, History Channel will be airing reruns of past episodes of the reality series. On Sunday, January 19, before the countdown begins, reruns will start airing at 12pm ET. On January 23, before the premiere of the new season, old episodes are scheduled to play on the History Channel starting at 4pm ET. If you are unable to watch those reruns on the History Channel, the History Channel’s YouTube account has a number of memorable scenes and key moments uploaded for fans to watch, as well as several full episodes.

