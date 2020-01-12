Texans vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the NFL’s most talented and entertaining quarterbacks will face off in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

Texans vs Chiefs Preview

The Chiefs are heavily favored in this game, but they could be without one of their biggest playmakers on offense. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been limited in practice all week dealing with a knee injury. While it’s likely Kelce will play, he could be more limited than usual in this one, which means the likes of Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill may have to make more plays. Watkins was a pleasant surprise in the postseason last year, catching 10 passes for 176 yards, so he could be an x-factor in this one.

The last time these two teams played, on October 13, Houston beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead, 31-24, in a game that went back and forth. Deshaun Watson had 280 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions in that game, while Patrick Mahomes had a solid game in a losing effort, throwing for 273 yards, three scores and an interception.

Kansas City have won six straight heading into this game, while the Texans are fresh off their exciting 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round last weekend. Watson is looking forward to the rematch against Kansas City and the challenge the Chiefs provide.

“It’s going to be a good experience,” Watson said this week about the upcoming contest at Arrowhead. “We played earlier this year. It was a good game, went back and forth. But yeah, it’s just two good teams going head to head and we’re just trying to be the best we can for our team and help our team win.”

One key to this game will be how well Watson’s line protects him. The Texans gave up zero sacks in their win against the Chiefs in October, and it was one of just two games on the season Houston didn’t allow a sack.

Both teams will be dealing with their own respective injury issues. While Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt returned to great effect last week against the Bills, he is still recovering. “Just because I played one game doesn’t mean my pec magically healed. It’s still in basically the same situation it was in before this game,” Watt said after the Wild Card round “After not playing football for two months, then playing 50-plus plays, you’re going to be sore, you’re going to be a little beat up. It was a quick reminder of how difficult the game of football is.”

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones hurt his calf and was limited in practice this week, and is questionable against the Texans.