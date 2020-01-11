Titans vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a record-setting season, the Baltimore Ravens and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson get to work in the AFC Divisional round against the hard-running Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Titans vs Ravens Preview

It’s the first time in the Ravens’ franchise history that they have secured home-field advantage through the playoffs and in large part, it’s thanks to the play of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has put himself in the driver’s seat for the MVP with a historic campaign, rushing for 1,206 yards — breaking the previous record for a QB set by Michael Vick — and throwing 36 touchdown passes over the first 15 games. He sat out the team’s season-finale with the top seed wrapped up.

If the Titans hope to pull off the unlikely upset — they’re 10-point underdogs — they’ll have to slow down Jackson and contain him.

“Other than try to tie his shoelaces together, not many people have had success,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters this week. “They have the best player in the league who’s impossible to tackle. A great scheme. I think on any other day, it would be fun to watch but not when you’re trying to prepare for them and stop them.”

Running back Mark Ingram formed a lethal 1-2 punch running attack for the Ravens alongside Jackson. Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and scored 15 touchdowns of his own.

As a team, Baltimore set an NFL record for yards rushing in a season, besting the previous mark of 3,165 by the 1978 New England Patriots. The Ravens wrapped up the season with 3,296 yards on the ground.

On the other sideline, the Titans have their own ground-and-pound star in running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL is rushing.

“He’s like one of those guys that the kids create on Madden. You shouldn’t be that big and be able to run like he runs,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. “Obviously, we’re going to have to bring our lunch pail, work hat and just go play football with him.”

Henry could be one of the biggest keys for the Titans, who will want to control the clock and keep a Ravens offense that averaged 33.2 points per game.

Henry destroyed a Patriots defense that was once being talked about as historic in the Wild Card round. He ran 34 times 182 yards, registering 34 carries. He had 32 in the final week of the season, but Vrabel believes his big back is more than capable to shoulder the heavy workload.

“I think Derrick trains and prepared to be able to handle that load, to carry that load,” Vrabel said on Sunday. “He has a certain skillset, with size and strength and speed and durability — those are all great qualities for a running back in January. So he’ll do everything that he has to to get ready and to do whatever it is that we ask him to do in the game plan. He’s very unique — there’s not that many running backs in the league like Derrick, because there’s not that many players in college that are like Derrick, and by that I just mean a bigger tailback.”