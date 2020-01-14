How to Watch Tottenham vs Middlesbrough FA Cup Replay in US

Tottenham Hotspur will host Middlesbrough on Tuesday in an FA Cup third-round replay.

In the United States, the match (3:05 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV, but you can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough Preview

These sides played to a 1-1 draw at Riverside Stadium on Jan. 5. Striker Ashley Fletcher put the Boro up in the 50th minute before Lilywhites winger Lucas Moura equalized 11 minutes later.

Tottenham have played once since then, falling to Liverpool 1-0 at home in Premier League action on Jan. 11. With 30 points through 22 matches, Spurs sit in eighth place on the league table.

“I have to be the first one to be optimistic. We spoke about it after the game,” Tottenham manager José Mourinho said Monday, according to Football.London. “The only negative thing was the result, zero points, but in the end that’s the most important thing in football. We took nothing out of the game but but if you want to look at it in a different perspective, like we do to, lots of positives yeah.”

He added: “The positives were a team in a very difficult situation playing as a team, playing against the best team by far in the country. For long periods of the game we were not inferior and for some periods we were the strongest team.”

Tottenham have won the FA Cup eight times, most recently taking the title in 1991.

“The priority this month is to win tomorrow. Difficult match, Championship teams we know what they can do,” Mourinho said, per Football.London. “We know what Fulham did to Villa, what Leeds almost did to Arsenal, what Middlesbrough did to us.

“Difficult match and in our situation we are in our limits and incredible effort against Liverpool two days ago and players brought a level of intensity in that game they are not used to because Liverpool is really, really strong at that level and the players gave absolutely everything and to imagine those people have to play tomorrow and then Saturday again is really hard.”

Middlesbrough’s best FA Cup result came in 1997, when they finished second to Chelsea. They currently sit in 16th place on the EFL Championship table, with 34 points through 27 matches.

On Saturday, the Boro settled for a 2-2 draw with Derby County in Championship play. Derby midfielder Duane Holmes equalized on a volley in the first minute of stoppage time.

“It feels like a defeat if I am going to be honest with you,” Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate said, according to the BBC.

“It happens, it’s football. I thought we outstanding first half and you know that’s the only complaint I have of my team of not putting the game to bed.”