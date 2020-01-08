How to Watch ‘True Life Crime’ Online Without Cable

MTV is debuting another True Life show Wednesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with True Life Crime, a new investigative docuseries that will take deep dives on harrowing crimes committed against young people. Here’s how to watch without cable.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

True Life Crime Preview

With this new docuseries, MTV aims to go behind the headlines to investigate shocking crimes committed against young people. The program is hosted by Catfish host Nev Schulman and features MTV News host Dometi Pongo seeking answers to questions that went unanswered in the original investigations, hoping to expose new truths.

The first episode will examine the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins in Chicago, Illinois, back in September 2017. The young woman was found dead in a walk-in freezer after a hotel party, 20 hours after she was reported missing. The police initially said that Jenkins went into the freezer on her own and became trapped, then subsequently froze to death.

But Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, always believed that foul play was involved and that theory took hold on social media, with internet sleuths trying to figure out exactly what happened by pouring over Jenkins’ and her friends’ social media posts from the party. Protests even broke out in Chicago over the local police’s handling of the case, though Martin later called the protests off and said that unnamed organizers were trying to gain financially by holding the protests.

As the investigation continued, the hotel’s surveillance video showed Jenkins staggering in the hotel hallways and then into the construction area that held the walk-in freezer. Martin always maintained she didn’t think her daughter, who appeared intoxicated in the video and whose blood alcohol level was later revealed to be 0.112, would not have been strong enough to open the heavy steel doors on the freezer.

On True Life Crime, Pongo will speak to Jenkins’ family and friends as he tries to find more pieces to the puzzle.

Subsequent episodes will look at the cases of Sarah Stern’s disappearance in Neptune, New Jersey; the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in Bronx, New York; the disappearance of Jerika Binks in American Fork, Utah; the murder of Mujey Dumbuya in Grand Rapids, Michigan; the $5 million heist where a 20-year-old hacker commits massive identity theft; the Kedarie Johnson murder in Burlington, Iowa; and the Hanna Harris death in Billings, Montana.

True Life Crime premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

