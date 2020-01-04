How to Watch UC Irvine vs Harvard Basketball

Harvard will look to push its winning streak to six as UC Irvine travels across the country to take on the Crimson at Lavietes Pavilion on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch UC Irvine vs Harvard live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UC Irvine vs Harvard Preview

Harvard is happy to be home after a four-game road swing wrapped up with a 84-81 win against San Francisco in OT. Christian Juzang led he way from the Crimson, netting 17 points. Four others were in double figures, including guard Rio Haskett, who scored 11.

“Honestly we just had to fight through fatigue, this was one of those games when everyone had to be ready,” Haskett said. “I think it was just mental toughness and staying connected, that was a big emphasis this week.”

Harvard coach Tommy Amaker was happy to see Juzang step up with his season-high in points, hitting 3 of 5 of his 3-pointers.

“He has an unshakable confidence, and I love that about him,” Amaker said. “He thrives on those moments where it’s a big play or a big shot, and he’s delivered for us… he’s been the guy who’s stepped in for us and provided that leadership and big play-making moments, so I’m very, very proud of him.”

UC Irvine was able to bounce back from a pair of tough losses with a victory over Pacific on Saturday. Collin Welp’s 17 points and eight rebounds helped the Anteaters in the victory.

At 8-7, it’s been a somewhat shocking year for UC Irvine a year after finishing 31-6 and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game against Harvard is the final tune-up for the Anteaters they open up the Big West season against Hawaii.

“We’ve had problems turning it over in games we’ve gotten beat,” UC Irvine head coach Russell Turner said. “We’ve had all types of turnovers. We’ve probably been called for traveling more than any team that I’ve ever seen. And that’s surprised me some, not because I think all the calls are bad, it just doesn’t seem normal for a Division I team to get called for traveling as much as we are.”

“Well, I like the fact that I’ve had the time to see some of our weaknesses exposed so that we can be, I think, clearer and realer about what we have to do to be better,” Turner said. “But I think that we’ve played really well in a lot of high-level situations, so I don’t have any question that this team can be good. … I’ve just gotta get figured out how to get us there.”

Harvard is a six-point home favorite for the game, and the game has a total of 137.