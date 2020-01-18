UFC 246 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy the UFC 246 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

Flyweights Roxanne Modafferi and Maycee Barber will headline the slate of preliminary fights at UFC 246, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 246 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

In the United States, the early prelims won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch them all live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes live UFC events and a massive UFC on-demand library, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other exclusive content for just $4.99 per month.

Additionally, McGregor vs Cowboy and the UFC 246 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. So, if you plan on watching the early prelims and the main card, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 246 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Get ESPN+ & UFC 246 Bundle

Another option, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which comes out to 25 percent savings:

Get ESPN+, Disney+ & Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the early prelim fights live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 246 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the main card fights on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the main card fights live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Hulu With Live TV

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the main card fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

UFC 246 Prelims Preview

Barber (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) was 5 years old when Modafferi (23-16 MMA, 2-4 UFC) made her professional MMA debut by besting Hikaru Shinohara with a first-round armbar under Japanese promotion Smackgirl.

“She’s definitely a veteran in this sport, and I respect her so much for that,” the 21-year-old Barber said, according to MMA Junkie. “I mean, she’s got more fights than I have like years on this earth. So, yeah, I’m super excited and honored to be able to fight her but also excited to show people that she’s the older era of mixed martial arts and of the UFC, and I’m the future.

“It’s like a fight that every era, every age of this sport can appreciate because you see the beginning, and you see someone who’s been in it for so long and has been around for so long. I think it’s exciting all the way around.”

The undefeated Barber’s only let one of her fights go to a decision — she got a unanimous nod in her second victory, over Mallory Martin at LFA 22. She forced submissions in her first and third professional fights, and has stopped each of her last five with strikes.

Modafferi, 37, has dropped two of her last three bouts, sandwiching unanimous-decision losses to Sijara Eubanks and Jennifer Maia around a split-decision victory over Antonina Shevchenko. The Eubanks and Maia fights were contested at catchweights after Modafferi’s opponents failed to make weight.

“I don’t have a desire to fight anybody in particular,” Modafferi said, according to MMA News. “I’m more than willing to derail that hype train as I have done in the past with Antonina Shevchenko and a few other fighters.”

She added: “I think it is going to be exciting, both pressure fighters, I think it is going to be a great entertaining fight. I don’t underestimate her either, she is young, seems very well-rounded and strong. I’m stoked for this fight.”

UFC 246 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene, heavyweight

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne, bantamweight

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov, flyweight

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET):

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet, light heavyweight

Sabina Mazo vs J.J. Aldrich, women’s flyweight