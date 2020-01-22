UMass vs George Mason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The George Mason Patriots basketball team will host the UMass Minutemen in Atlantic 10 play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time)

UMass vs George Mason Preview

The Patriots have dropped two in a row and five of their last six to fall to 12-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

On Saturday, they lost to the Richmond Spiders 97-87 at home. In George Mason’s second straight game without Justin Kier — who last year led the team in scoring — fellow guard Javon Greene scored a career-high 39 points. Kier’s out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his right foot.

“Knowing Justin [Kier] is out, as a team, we all have to step up,” Greene said, according to the Fourth Estate. “And this team right here, every night could be a different player. And tonight was my night and my teammates found me, I couldn’t give enough credit to them.”

He added: “Part of it was confidence. And I felt like me having to step up, brought that confidence today and hopefully the rest of the season.”

The junior also came up with a game-high 5 steals, adding 4 rebounds and 4 assists while turning the ball over just once.

“He’s not going to score 39 points on Wednesday, but he needs to have one turnover,” Patriots head coach Dave Paulsen said, per the Fourth Estate. “If he has one turnover on Wednesday, you know, then we’ll continue to progress.”

The Minutemen also have just one win in their last six tries, including three consecutive defeats, to slip to 7-11 on the season and 1-4 in Atlantic 10 play.

They got stomped by the George Washington Colonials 75-51 at home on Saturday.

“Give GW all the credit in the world,” UMass head coach Matt McCall said, according to The Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “Way better-coached, way more connected, way, just — way better. Not even close. They deserved to win the game, and they were better than us in every facet of the basketball game and that’s disappointing.”

Center Tre Mitchell led the Minutemen with 13 points, adding a pair of rebounds and a trio of assists.

The Colonials shot 25-of-49 (51%) from the field and 7-of-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range.

“We just cannot guard the ball,” McCall said, per The Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “We get on the side of guys, guys just blow by us, it’s one dribble, in and out, down the lane. It’s game after game after game after game.

“I’m not a very good coach right now. Call it like it is. I’m doing a bad job. You can’t play at the level we’ve shown we’re capable of playing at and then go out there and perform like that.”