Utah vs Arizona Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 1-2) will host the Utah Utes (10-5, 1-2) at the McKale Center Thursday.

Utah vs Arizona Preview

The Utes are on a two-game skid, and they have lost three of their last four. Most recently, Utah lost badly, 91-52, against a Colorado team that was ranked 25th at the time.

Led by sophomore forward Timmy Allen, who is the Utes leading scorer (20.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.7 boards per contest), Utah is averaging 76.5 points a game. Guard Both Gach is second on the team in scoring with 12.5 points a game, and Rylan Jones is also averaging in double figures, chipping in 10.6 points.

The Wildcats also have three players scoring 10+ points a game, all trio of dynamic young freshmen. Arizona is led by freshman forward Zeke Nnaji, who leads the team in both scoring (16.5 points a game) and rebounding (8.5 per contest).

Freshman guard Nico Mannion is adding 14.3 points a game for the Wildcats, and he has been impressive when it comes to spreading the ball around to his teammates, leading Arizona in assists with 6.2 a game. Freshman guard Josh Green is also chipping in 13 points and 5.1 boards per contest.

Rebounding has been key for the Wildcats this season. In games they out-rebound their opponents, they’re 11-1. In games in which they get out-rebounded, they’re 0-3.

Arizona head coach Sean Miller knows the importance of cleaning up in the rebounding department. “We gotta block out,” Miller said. “We’ve had some guys here in our program that play different positions. Kadeem Allen, T.J. McConnell, that have had big defensive rebounding games and they’ve bolstered a win. But we haven’t been able to establish that…it’s up to us to coach them and motivate them, and hold them accountable and make them better in an area that is really important for us to have a chance to win.”

Arizona is the highest-scoring team in the Pac-12, averaging 81.3 points a game. The Utes have a slight rebounding edge, averaging 38.1 boards per contest to Arizona’s 37.5. The Wildcats have a slight edge shooting-wise. Arizona is making 48.3% of their shots from the field, while Utah is hitting 46.8% of their field goals.