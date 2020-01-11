UW vs Cal Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Washington Huskies have lost three of their last four but will have a chance to turn things around on the road against California as the Golden Bears look to climb above .500 on Saturday.

UW vs Cal Preview

After a strong start to the season, Washington has stumbled, losing three of their last four. The latest was a 61-55 loss to Stanford in which the Huskies were outscored 41-27 in the second half.

“We did a good job finding the shooters in the first half; we made it very difficult for them,” Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. “In the second half, we had a couple breakdowns and they made a couple of end-of-clock shots. Then we missed some free throws down the stretch. When you’re on the road, you’ve just got to keep scoring.”

The Huskies have had to deal with some injuries this season and starter Quade Green was declared academically ineligible before the game against Stanford.

“We had so many different lineups in there that it looked like scrambled eggs at times,” Hopkins said. “That’s what happens when you lose a guy like Quade. Elijah did a good job, on defense especially, but he had a couple breakdowns. It’s a tough situation to be in. It’s hard to lose your starter.”

It’s been a tough go for Cal this season after a 4-0 start to the year. After losing six out of their last seven, the Golden Bears notched a victory against Washington State in their last game. Daejon Davis led the way, scoring a season-high 20 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Defensively, Cal limited the Cougars two leading scorers — Matt Bradley and Kareem South — to a combined 2-of-17 shooting.

“When your two best scorers aren’t shooting it great, you’re going to be playing from behind,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. “That’s what happened. Matt has a good approach to the game and he had a better second half.”

A problem for Washington has been turnovers. They were able to win despite 18 turnovers against Stanford.

“Our team has had an epidemic of turnovers throughout the year,” Fox said. “We have to get it fixed.”

Washington is a 6.5-point road favorite for the game. The total is listed at 130.5.

Some trends to know: The total has gone under in four of Washington’s last five games, while California is 2-10 against the spread in their last 12. When the teams met up last year, Washington won 71-52.