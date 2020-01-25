Valencia vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Valencia CF will host FC Barcelona in La Liga play on Saturday at Mestalla Stadium.

Valencia vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 matches in La Liga, sitting atop the table with 43 points through 20 matches while owning a goal-differential advantage over Real Madrid.

They’ve claimed their first two matches under new manager Quique Setién, though he was disappointed by the team’s performance in a 2-1 victory over Ibiza in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana trailed from the ninth minute until the 72nd, when forward Antoine Griezmann found a through ball and buried a low shot. He did the same in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

“No, I didn’t like the team,” Setién said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I would’ve preferred that it was all done in a different way. But at a ground like this, it’s more difficult.

“They were aggressive and intense in defence, it wasn’t easy. We’re taking conclusions for the future. When you do things badly, that’s when you can improve things.”

Three days earlier, Barcelona edged Granada 1-0 at Camp Nou in league play in Setién’s debut. Forward Lionel Messi tallied in the 76th minute, teed up by Arturo Vidal’s nifty dragged-backward pass.

“Maybe we lacked accuracy in the first half,” Setién said, according to Sport. “We had some chances but Granada defended well with a lot of players deep. There was also a lot of wind, the pitch was dry and that cost us a bit when it came to circulate the ball.

“I’m content, because we only conceded one shot that wasn’t a chance really in the first half and the shot against the post in the second, that came from a lost ball. We did a lot of good things. Now I hope to gain fluidity and accuracy in front of goal.”

Valencia had a five-match undefeated streak in league play snapped on Sunday, falling to Mallorca 4-1 on the road.

Three days later, they edged Segunda División B side UD Logroñés 1-0 in their own Copa del Rey tilt. Maxi Gómez banged the game-winner home with his head in the 15th minute, finishing a cross from midfielder Ferran Torres.

“We started the game very well,” Valencia manager Albert Celades said, according to the club’s official website. “I’m sure that if we’d scored one of the clear chances that we had, then everything would have been different and we could have gone into half time 0-3 up. The pitch was getting worse and worse, and Logroñés also have their strengths. But the reality is that we were the better side, and worthy winners.”