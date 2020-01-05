Vikings vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings in the first of two NFC Wild Card games Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Vikings vs Saints Preview

The last time these two teams met in a playoff game was in 2017, when Stefon Diggs caught the go ahead touchdown from then-Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, sending the Saints out of the postseason before falling themselves the following week. It will be their first playoff game since the “Minneapolis Miracle,” and it should be a good one.

The Vikings are definite underdogs in this game — and head coach Mike Zimmer knows it. “I don’t think anybody thinks we can win this game,” Zimmer told the press on Monday. When asked why he felt that way, he elaborated: “We’re eight-point underdogs, we’re going on the road, they just had an NFL video of all the playoff teams except us. We’ll just go from there.”” he said, referencing a hype video released by the league that featured nearly every playoff team except the Vikings.

There’s a reason Minnesota enter this game as underdogs: New Orleans has the better record, the more reliable veteran quarterback, and they have been a well-rounded, extremely difficult team to beat. That doesn’t mean they should overlook the Vikings, however.

Minnesota will have a healthy Dalvin Cook, who has 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and he will be facing a Saints defense that has been tough on opposing running backs. New Orleans is allowing 91.3 yards per contest, and stopping Cook will be key for them if they want to win this game.

The Saints are scoring 28.6 points a game, and Drew Brees has deftly used weapons like Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill all season. New Orleans is averaging 373.9 total yards on offense, which in ninth in the NFL, and they’ll be going up against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has been formidable in their own right.

The Vikings are giving up 18.7 points a game, which is eighth in the league. If Kirk Cousins can play well and avoid mistakes, his defense could keep this one interesting. This will be the first playoff game for Cousins in a Minnesota uniform.