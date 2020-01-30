Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

TPC Scottsdale will host the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open from Thursday to Sunday.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Waste Management Phoenix Open via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include CBS (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open Preview

Rickie Fowler, a two-time Phoenix Open runner-up (2010, 2016), won the tournament by two strokes in 2019 with a 17-under 267.

Fowler built a four-stroke lead through three rounds, but a disastrous triple-bogey 7 on the 11th, which saw his ball go in the drink twice as rain started to pick up, opened the door for the field. He bogeyed on the 12th to fall behind Branden Grace, but rallied with a pair of birdies across the final four holes.

“A lot of things stand out for me when I think back to last year’s win,” Fowler said ahead of last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, according to The Arizona Republic. “Going out and getting myself into a very comfortable lead stands out. And then also to have something significant happen in the final round and then going head-to-head down the stretch knowing what needed to be done after I had come back to the field.”

Fowler, 31, hasn’t won since claiming last year’s title, his fifth on the PGA Tour. He missed the cut at Torrey Pines.

“The big thing for me is focusing on what we’re currently working on. And getting better tee to green and getting tighter with my irons,” Fowler said, per The Arizona Republic. “Working on playing well and playing the best I can every week.

“I would have liked to have more wins by now. But it’s not the easiest thing to do, win out on the PGA Tour. It’s always great to defend a title. There are always good memories. I haven’t successfully defended, so it would be nice to change that. And I can go to Phoenix and win there again.”

Chez Reavie, who graduated from Dobson High School in nearby Mesa before starring for the Arizona State Sun Devils, placed fourth at TPC Scottsdale last year.

In 2018, the now-38-year-old birdied on the 17th and 18th holes to force a playoff with Gary Woodland, who’d go on to take the title.

“It was just surreal,” Reavie recently told ESPN. “It was so much fun and so exciting. I made a putt on 18 to force the playoff and I could see all my friends and family going nuts and it was so much fun. So much fun.

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been on a golf course on tour. Even though I lost the playoff, I got done and it was — obviously I was disappointed I didn’t win — but at the same time I just had so much fun doing it to where I just loved every minute of it.”