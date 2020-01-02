How to Watch ’60 Days In’ Season 6 Online [LIVE STREAM]

Season 6 of 60 Days In airs Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on A&E Network. The hit docu-series follows a group of volunteers who willingly enter into the prison system for several months to help uncover illegal and controversial activities involving other inmates in the system.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

A&E is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

A&E is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the A&E on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

A&E is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Season 6 Follows Seven Undercover Inmates Trying to Help Clean Up Etowah County Detention Center in Alabama

"60 Days In" Returns on Thursday, January 2 at 10pm ET/PT | A&E"60 Days In" Returns for its most intense season to date on Thursday, January 2 at 10pm ET/PT. #60DaysIn Subscribe for more from 60 Days In and other great A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: http://aetv.us/60DaysIn Explore the A&E Real Crime blog: http://po.st/60-days-in Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://po.st/AETV Facebook – http://po.st/AE_Facebook Twitter – http://po.st/AE_Twitter A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2019-12-12T18:59:49.000Z

The description for Season 6 Episode 1, titled “Should Have Stayed a Fan,” reads, “When newly-elected Sheriff Jonathan W. Horton takes office and finds his jail in dire need of reform, he enlists the help of seven innocent civilians to go undercover as inmates to uncover intel on the issues that plague the facility in order to clean up Etowah County Detention Center.”

Check out the full A&E synopsis for Season 6 below:

For the first time in “60 Days In” history, more participants struggle to survive the intense program and are forced to quit the program early, as the newly elected Sheriff takes over one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen. After two decades, the Etowah County Detention Center in Alabama is under new management and the newly elected Sheriff is determined to make a change. In his first week, he decided to shakedown the facility and in one day alone, found more than 200 broken door locks, drugs and removed more than two tons of contraband. With no time to lose, Sheriff Horton along with Chief Peek and select members of their team have agreed to embed innocent participants to uncover the issues that plague the facility. This season, the participants will face the biggest challenge of their lives in an effort to rid a jail, that is in dire need of help, of contraband and corruption before it is too late.

Tune in Thursday, January 2 at 10 p.m. EST to catch the Season 6 premiere of 60 Days In on A&E. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020

