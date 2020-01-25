How to Watch ‘Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer’ Online

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, a Lifetime original movie, will air this Saturday, January 25, at 8 p.m. EST. The Lifetime feature tells the story of the brutal triple murder committed by Chris Watts, who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two daughters in August, 2018.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Lifetime Movie Will Tell the Chilling Story of Chris Watts & The Brutal Murder of His Wife & Two Children

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer | Premieres Saturday 8/7c | LifetimeWhen Chris Watts (Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light. Brooke Smith portrays CBI agent Tammy Lee, who helped to bring Chris Watts to justice. Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Judith Verno/Peace Out Productions (Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter) serves as executive producer. Michael Nankin (Van Helsing) directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall (The Bad Seed). #LifetimeMovies Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: http://po.st/lifetime-movie-club Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: http://po.st/lifetime-movies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http://po.st/Lifetime_Site Facebook – http://po.st/LifetimeFacebook Twitter – http://po.st/LifetimeTwitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-01-19T12:59:49.000Z

In August 2018, Chris Watts pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters – Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4. Three months later, Watts was sentenced to five life sentences, three of which would be served consecutively, without parole. Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

The Lifetime description of the “Ripped from the Headlines” feature reads, “When Chris Watts (Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light. Brooke Smith portrays CBI agent Tammy Lee, who helped to bring Chris Watts to justice.”

