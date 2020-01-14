How to Watch Coppa Italia Round of 16 in USA

Torino and Genoa opened the 2019-20 Coppa Italia round of 16 on Jan. 9, when the former bested the latter 5-3 on penalties after the sides played to a 1-1 draw. The rest of the round’s matches will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday of this week, starting with a showdown between Napoli and Perugia at 9 a.m ET on Tuesday.

Coppa Italia Round of 16 Preview

Napoli have just two wins in their last 14 matches across Serie A and Champions League play.

On Saturday, they fell 1-0 to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A action. Lazio striker Ciro Immobile broke the scoreless draw in the 82nd minute, dispossessing Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina near the baseline before turning and firing the game-winner.

“I’ll shoulder the blame for what happened to him today because I tell them to always pass back to the keeper and I pointed out that pass,” Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said, according to the team’s official website. “It’s a shame the mistake proved so costly because people only look at the error and forget about all the times Ospina helped us to play around their initial press with his passing ability.”

Gattuso added: “My mind is already on the next one. We have to put our heads down and keep working to try and get some good results on the board. We need a nice long winning run to restore this team’s confidence so they can show what they’re capable of.”

Ospina came up with 4 saves in the match as his side fell to 11th on the league table, with 24 points through 19 matches.

“I feel terribly sad at the moment because of the mistake I made,” the Colombian keeper said, per the team site. “I’m so sorry. We lost the game because of me but I know I have to look forward and come back from this. I’m grateful to [Gennaro] Gattuso for his confidence in me and what he said after the match.

“We deserved to win today but we’re not getting the luck at the moment. It’s a really tough spell we’re going through and we need to get ourselves out of it.”

Perugia sit in eighth place on the Serie B table with 27 points through 19 matches, trailing Frosinone and Ascoli on goal differential.

They reached the round of 16 by edging Serie A side Sassuolo 2-1 on the road on Dec. 4. Defender Pasquale Mazzocchi and midfielder Hans Nicolussi scored in the 10th and 17th minutes, respectively, before Sassuolo halved the lead in the 82nd.

Perugia have won just one of five league matches since.

“In these first few days we have thought about how to prepare for the game, giving priority to some aspects,” manager Serse Cosmi said Monday, according to Football Italia.

“I’ve seen attention, application and enthusiasm from the lads. Tomorrow I want to see personality, a squad that knows how to attack with depth, and not just the strikers.

“I want the players to show people they want to win matches. If the fans are enthusiastic then I am glad, because it means that they expect something.”