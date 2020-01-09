How to Watch ‘Criminal Minds’ Final Season Online

All good things must come to an end, and Criminal Minds has confirmed that their latest season will be their last. The long-running crime series will kick off with a special two-hour premiere at 9/8c on Wednesday, before resuming its normal one-hour time slot on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

‘Criminal Minds’ Season 15 Preview

The season 15 premiere will resolve the cliffhanger between Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Jennifer ‘J.J.’ Jareau (A.J. Cook). Jareau was kidnapped and forced to make a frantic confession during the season 14 finale, and in doing so, she revealed her true feelings for Reid. Fans have spent months speculating what her admission could mean for the characters moving forward.

Kirsten Vangsness who plays Penelope Garcia, talked to Meaww about the cliffhanger and how the new season addresses all of the fan’s burning questions. “I think that’s what everybody wants, there was all this chemistry and energy, and how are they gonna resolve it?,” she said. “My answer to you is think of all the times you’ve had chemistry with someone, and how does it get resolved? And the answer to that is it doesn’t get resolved.”

Vangsness also told the outlet that the seeds for Jareau and Reid’s connection go back several seasons, and that the strength of Criminal Minds lies in how well it pays off character arcs. “One of my favorite things about the show is that they’ve always sort of taken what’s available and kind of built on it,” she explained. “And we each have unique chemistry with each other. I think it’s a fun, cool thing to develop and see what happens next.”

Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer has been reluctant to spill details on the final season, but she did tell Parade that the relationship between Jareau and Reid will get resolved early on, so fans will not have to wait with baited breath.

“We thought, ‘Let’s deal with it early on so that we can move on in a lot of ways,’” she revealed. “Then our final ten episodes don’t become about that. We never felt it was going to be a will-they-or-won’t-they relationship, but we wanted to deal with that right off the bat.”

“One of the early rules on the show was let’s not get any of these characters involved romantically, because then the show becomes about that,” Messer added. “I would argue in some ways that’s okay. Like on The Office, Jim and Pam, you were cheering that on the whole time and it was a huge part of that series.”

Messer stated that Criminal Minds season 15 will only last ten episodes, as opposed to the standard 20-22 episode schedule of past seasons.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: See Jax Taylor & Brittney Cartwright’s New House