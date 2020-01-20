‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Live Stream: How To Watch Season 10 Online

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for Season 10 on HBO tonight. The first episode will air at 10:31 p.m. Eastern (9:31 p.m. Central) tonight, January 19, 2020. Here are all the details you need about how to watch the premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm online tonight.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The two cheapest bundles (“Plus” and “Max”) both come included with HBO and a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

HBO Go vs HBO Now

You can also stream Curb Your Enthusiasm via HBO.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO instead and it won’t cost you any extra.

HBO Go is HBO’s other streaming service. HBO GO would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch the series.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm ‘Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Happy New Year.” The synopsis reads: “In the season premiere, Larry kicks off the new year with a new rival–Mocha Joe. Later, at a cocktail party hosted by Jeff and Susie, Larry gets roped into lunch plans and has a misunderstanding with a caterer.”

According to Newsweek, this season will be more of a classic Curb, with funny episodes that aren’t necessarily all connected to a big story arc. GQ noted that there will be a #MeToo episode.

Here are some more videos that were shared on HBO’s YouTube channel for Curb.

For awhile, we weren’t sure if there’d be a Season 10 or when it would happen. When Season 9 ended, co-star J.B. Smoove said that he was already pushing David for a tenth season. “Ten seasons looks good in the box set. Eight don’t look—nine don’t look good. Ten is perfect.”

Others weren’t so sure. Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer, told Indiewire: “Let’s put it this way: the last show of this season was built to be the very last ‘Curb’ ever, or not. We’ll see. Larry would never want to do another season if he doesn’t have any good ideas, but I would not bet on Larry running out of ideas.”

Susie Essman had said at the end of Season 9: “I think there’s a very good possibility. Not up to me, it’s Larry’s world, I’m only living in it. It’s up to him, but he has indicated that he would not be against it. That’s the best I can do with him.”

And Larry David told USA Today, before Season 9 began, that he was still editing the season and then, after he finished, he would probably start thinking about Season 10. “It won’t be six years” this time around, he noted.

And thankfully, he was right. It was just a couple years rather than six, and now Curb is back.