How to Watch ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Online

Guy Fieri’s hit food show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives airs on Food Network. New episodes air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. EST and reruns air throughout the week.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Food Network on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Food Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

The Food Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

The Food Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Preview

Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, also known as Triple D, is a food-based-reality show that’s been on air, and the road, since 2007 after a one-off pilot that got picked up by Food Network. The show is hosted by Guy Fieri, the famous chef known for talking about ‘flavor town’ and having aggressively blonde-tipped hair and a wacky personality. In the show, Fieri road-trips around the United States and visits restaurants, learning about their food and trying their most popular options. He’ll talk about how great the food is, learn about how the food is prepped, and then he’ll talk to some of the guests at the place. Fieri also hosts Guy’s Grocery Games, a game-show-like food competition where home cooks or chefs have a set amount of time to shop for and make a dish based on random rules.

The show, now in season 28, often features a unifying theme in each episode. One episode might be about burgers and the next could be about seafood. The show has gotten so popular that people often plan road trips around the episodes; Food Network’s website showcases these trips, from where to buy the best wings to where to go to get the best burger.

The newest episode, airing January 10, 2020, is titled “Triple D Nation: A Little Lighter,” and the recipe available on the website is for fried Brussels sprouts with fish sauce caramel. In the episode, Fieri visits Triple D’s first diner, located in Boston, to check out the egg-white omelets they serve. He’ll then head off to a Cuban restaurant in Los Angeles, where he’ll try avocado-stuffed fresh fish and plantains for bread. Lastly, he’ll visit a taco place in Park City, Utah, where he’ll try jackfruit tacos.

The network finds restaurants for the show to visit two ways; the first is by the fan submission form on the Food Network website, where fans can go to suggest a restaurant for the show. The second way they find places to go is by contacting food writers in a city they’re already planning on visiting. The goal is to find some off-the-wall, funky restaurants to feature on the show.

Restaurants often see an increase in business after being featured on Triple D. The producers often tell restaurants to be ready for a 200 percent increase in business.

New episodes of the show air on Fridays at 9 p.m. on Food Network, but there are often marathons of older episodes.

READ MORE: Edgar’s Restaurant in Ohio is Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’