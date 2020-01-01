‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch Episode 1 Online

If you’re a fan of Doctor Who, then New Year’s is a reason to celebrate. Season 12 premieres today at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of BBC America on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Preview

Tonight, Episode 1 will premiere. It’s called “Spyfall, Part 1.” On January 5, 2020, “Spyfall, Part 2” will premiere on BBC America, concluding the two-part premiere for Season 12.

Here’s a trailer for the new season.

Doctor Who: Series 12 Trailer

The description reads: “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turn to the only people who can help: the Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides.”

And here’s the release date trailer.

Series 12: Release Date Trailer | Doctor Who

And a First Look released three weeks ago.

FIRST LOOK: Episode 1 | Spyfall | Doctor Who

Tonight’s episode will end at 9:26 p.m. Eastern. Then it will continue on January 5, 2020 with Spyfall Part 2. So you’ll only have to wait five days, until Sunday, to see the conclusion of tonight’s new episode. Spyfall Part 2 will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America and last until 9:27 p.m. Eastern.

Episode 3 will air on January 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America. This episode might be the scariest episode of the season or possibly of any Doctor Who ever. Showrunner Chris Chibnall told Radio Times that this one is going to be terrifying. It’ll be called Orphan 55 and it was written by Ed Hime, who also wrote It Takes You Away in 2018. The actors involved in the episode have all said they were terrified while they were filming, and that adults might want to find a hiding space behind the couch during the episode. So that should be a lot of fun!

Another fun piece of information: James Buckley of White Gold and The Inbetweeners will be appearing in the series sometime this season, Digital Spy reported.

Chibnall has also said that he worked one specific theme in the entire season, Digital Spy shared, but he’s not revealing what that theme is yet. He’ll talk about that more when the season is over. Last year’s theme, he said, was family and different people’s ideas of what family means.

After tonight, Doctor Who will air every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America.

