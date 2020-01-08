ETSU vs UNCG Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The UNC Greensboro Spartans basketball team will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in Southern Conference play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

ETSU vs UNC-Greensboro Preview

The Buccaneers had a five-game winning streak snapped their last time out, losing to the Furman Paladins 65-56 on the road on Saturday to fall to 13-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

ETSU helped the Paladins to 19 turnovers, but shot just 24-of-60 (40%) from the field and 5-of-23 (21.7%) from 3-point range.

“We’ve had some offensive issues, which going into Christmas we didn’t have,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said, according to the Johnson City Press. “Some of it is the defense has gotten better but a lot of it is us and it’s my job to prepare this team and get them to play better.”

Buccaneers guard Bo Hodges scored 12 points and dished 4 assists, both team highs.

The Paladins have now won two straight over ETSU; last year, they blasted the Buccaneers 91-61 in Johnson City.

“We definitely came into the game with a chip on our shoulder wanting to make amends for what happened here a year ago,” Forbes said, per the Johnson City Press. “We played a lot harder today than we did last year. I don’t question that.”

ETSU held guard Jordan Lyons, Furman’s leading scorer, to just 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He entered the contest averaging 17.6 points per game, and was coming off a 40-point performance in a win over the VMI Keydets.

“We just know that he has the ultimate green light,” ETSU guard Patrick Good said ahead of Saturday’s defeat, per the Johnson City Press. “He can score at all three levels. They’ll run multiple sets for him. You have to be right there with him. You have to be there on his catch. You can’t give him any space. If he sees one go through the net, it could be over.”

The Spartans had won four straight and nine of 10 before they fell to the Wofford Terriers 98-92 in double overtime on Saturday, dropping to 12-4 on the season and 2-1 in SoCon play.

“I was really proud of their effort and fight,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said, according to the News & Record.

Spartans guard Isaiah Miller led all participants with 28 points (on 9-of-23 shooting) and 9 assists.

UNC Greensboro grabbed twice as many offensive rebounds (12-6) and won the turnover battle (16-11), but couldn’t overcome the hot shooting of the Terriers, who went 32-of-61 (52.5%) from the field and 14-of-31 (45.2%) from deep.

“We all hate this feeling, we all hate this result,” Miller said, per the News & Record. “But sometimes as coach, you gauge things by if you have a group you are OK losing with.”

He added: “We aren’t going to have too many bad results if we continue to build on the type of mentality and approach that we had tonight.”