How to Watch FA Cup 3rd Round in USA

The third round of the FA Cup will begin on Saturday.

FA Cup 3rd Round Preview

Three matches will kick off the third round at 7:31 a.m. ET on Saturday: Rochdale will host Newcastle United, Millwall will host Newport County, and Birmingham City will host Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle, the only Premier League club in this opening slate of games, have lost three straight, all in league play.

During their 3-0 New Year’s Day defeat to Leicester City, manager Steve Bruce saw four of his players leave the pitch with muscle injures: Jetro Willems (groin), Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), Javier Manquillo (hamstring), and Fabian Schar (hamstring).

American defender DeAndre Yedlin, who came on for Willems, suffered an injured hand but remained in the match with his side already limited to 10 men.

“We lost four players to injury and might be without a fifth now because we think that Yedlin has broken his hand,” Bruce said, according to ESPN. “He played on manfully for the rest of the game, but I don’t know how long he will be out for.

“We need to get him X-rayed, maybe also a scan, but it’s a mess.

“In all the years I have been involved in the game, I have not known a crazy 15 minutes like that. From the goals we gave away to the four players going off injured — it was ridiculous.”

In the first round, Rochdale — who sit in 18th place in League One — played to a scoreless draw on the road against Wrexham before winning the replay 1-0 at home. They again engaged in a goalless match in the second round before besting Boston United 2-1 on the road.

Midfielder Aaron Morley notched the game-winner from the penalty spot in the 79th minute of the second tie with Boston.

“I am ecstatic for the players to get that win,” Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy said, according to Chronicle Live.

“Strangely enough, we haven’t played that well in the FA Cup. We have had two tough games against Wrexham and Boston but the players have really stuck in there and we are hopeful we can play a bit better against Newcastle.

“It was a huge motivation for us to win knowing we would be playing Newcastle but we have a lot of young players who have played at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, and big cup ties in the last couple of years.

“So to come here and watch them in a different environment against Boston — who caused us a lot of problems in the first game — was really pleasing.”