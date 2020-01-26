How to Watch Fordham vs Saint Louis Basketball on ESPN Plus

After falling to .500 in conference play with a tough loss, Saint Louis will look to bounce back on its home floor as a struggling Fordham team comes to Chaifetz Arena on Sunday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports Midwest locally, but if you don’t have that channel, anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many A-10 games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Fordham vs Saint Louis live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Fordham vs Saint Louis Preview

After a strong start to the season, Saint Louis has stumbled with consecutive losses, the latest a 71-59 loss to Davidson. The offensive output tied the lowest of the season for the Billikens, who were led by Javonte Perkins’ 25 points.

Needing to turn things around to stay competitive in the tough Atlantic 10 standings Travis Ford might decide to mix things up.

“From the beginning the mentality wasn’t right. I had seen it the last two days,” Ford told the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “It has nothing to do with the last game. I feel we were a little comfortable from the beginning.

“We’ll be looking at everything. I don’t know how much is Xs and Os until I watch, but the mentality of who we are was not there. I’ll take responsibility and I’ll do something about it.”

One player Ford is pleased with is Perkins, who has stepped up off the bench. He’s leading the team in scoring during Atlantic 10 play.

“It wasn’t shocking he was that far behind, but he was way behind,” Ford said. “When you’re always the best player on your team, you get away with certain things. … I challenged him when things weren’t going his way. I’d say, ‘I don’t know if you can do this. This may be too much for you.’ I was surprised he handled it every step of the way.”

Perkins started the season mired in a shooting slump and said he had to adjust to the level of play after excelling at the junior college level.

“Basically it was the physicality and the game speed was way faster than where I was coming from,” Perkins told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It was the physicality of going into the paint and having to jump stop or go straight up and they might foul you or block your shot. I used to go through people. Now I have to use my speed or jab one way and go the other. I’ve learned and adjusted to the game.”

Fordham snapped a five-game losing streak last time out with a 59-54 victory against George Washington. It was their first A-10 victory.

Don’t expect the Rams to kick up the pace against Saint Louis. Fordham likes to play a stingy brand of basketball, leading the conference in points allowed per game. The problem is, they’re last in points scored per game as well.

Saint Louis is a whopping 14.5 points favorite, with the total set at 119.