How to Watch Illinois State vs Indiana State Basketball

Illinois State (6-9, 1-2) is looking to end its road woes against Indiana State (8-6, 1-2) as the two Missouri Valley squads do battle on Saturday at Hulman Center.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Illinois State vs Indiana State Preview

Illinois State enters its matchup with Indiana State on a two game losing streak and haven’t won away from home in four tries. The Redbirds’ latest loss was on Jan. 7 against Missouri State, 67-63. Four players were in double-figures, but it wasn’t enough.

“I’m really disappointed and embarrassed by our lack of discipline. I told the team we didn’t deserve to win that game,” said Illinois State head coach Dan Muller. “You can’t go out there and turn the ball over 11 times. Guys are not doing what the coaches ask consistently. We use a quote with the team that winners know why they win because of discipline.

“We competed. We played hard. It wasn’t an effort issue at all. Defensively we were good. It’s a game if we go out and play the right way together we have a great chance.”

Muller appeared to clash with senior Zach Copeland before half, sitting him for the start of the second against Missouri State.

“He wouldn’t play the right way. He was making shots, but had four turnovers,” Muller told The Pantagraph of the exchange. “He was trying to do on his own. We continue to talk to him about it. When your best player is not locked in and all in to what the coaches want, you’re just not a very good team. We saw some of that last year. He’s been great for us this year and he’ll be great for us again, but that doesn’t win.”

Indiana State is returning home from a two-game road trip where they dropped both contests. The most recent was a tight 80-76 loss to Drake.

“It’s on us. We’ve played some good teams and some good shooting teams, but we’re giving up way too many easy baskets,” Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing told The Tribune Star. “I think the players understand what they need to do.”

“But you have to have a sense of urgency on every possession. There’s good teams in this league who play every possession,” Lansing added. “We show them a lot of film on defense, and they understand it, but they have to execute on the floor.”

Despite having the edge record-wise, the Sycamores are not taking the Redbirds lightly.

“I think they’re scary. They’re really athletic and talented. Dan [Muller] is struggling with some of the same things we are with some youth,” Lansing said. “Everyone scares me. It’s a lot of sleepless nights watching film. I’m sure [Muller] sees things like that on film, but he also probably sees things he can try to use against us.”

Indiana State is a 7.5-point favorite for the game.